Thugs raid home, kill dog and vandalize car in Tharaka Nithi

Police are looking for a gang that raided a home in Igoki village, Tharaka Nithi County and killed a dog before vandalizing a car parked there.

The German Shepherd dog had been barking at an unknown number of thieves, which drew the attention of the owner.

The owner of the compound said he woke up and went outside in the 1 am incident on Sunday but did not notice anything unusual.

He then went back to bed. It was then that the said thieves who were still in his compound pounced on the dog, killing it.

They then vandalized his Toyota Allion car, stealing the right headlights, side mirrors, bumpers and other assorted items.

It wasn’t until Sunday morning that the owner of the compound realized his dog was dead near the gate. Police visited the scene and announced they had launched investigations into the incident.

In Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County a motor vehicle was intercepted and torched by angry members of public on allegations that the occupants of the motor vehicle were in the process of stealing sheep in the area.

Police officers who responded to the distress call were attacked by the angry mob. The Deputy Officer Commanding Station was injured while fleeing the scene using a motorcycle.

This is after it slid and fell, flooring him, which occasioned head, chest, and lower limbs injuries. Two suspects were rescued and rushed to the hospital in serious condition, police said of the Sunday drama.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating the cause of death of an Indian tourist at the Mayan Resort, Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Police said Pradeep Srivastava, 62 collapsed and died at the resort on Saturday night. He was in his room with his wife when he started to complain of pain and dizziness and started to vomit before he collapsed.

He was rushed to the Nanyuki Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of the death was not immediately known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy, which will reveal the cause of the death, police said.