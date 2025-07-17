Thugs raid home of insurance executive, rob him of gun, cash in Nairobi’s Spring Valley area

A gang raided the home of an insurance executive in Nairobi’s New Kitsuru estate and terrorized his family before robbing him of his pistol.

The gang also robbed him of his mobile phones, Sh9,000, a ring and other electronics before escaping.

The victim who is a Chief Executive Officer of an insurance firm was at home on Wednesday July 16, morning when a gang of eight men struck while armed with a pistol and other crude weapons.

The gang had gained access into his compound after jumping through a perimeter fence and cutting the window grill of the backyard.

They then assembled all family members, ordered them to lie down, and tied them before they ransacked the house.

They grabbed the man’s Glock pistol with 50 rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, two watches, a ring, electronic goods and other assorted goods.

The gang later demanded to be given the keys to the backyard door where they used to escape.

No one was injured the 5 am drama, but left the family traumatised.

Police visited the scene and announced investigations were ongoing to get the gang.

The man is a licensed gun holder, police said.

The police want to establish if the gang had prior information on the family before the attack.

Elsewhere in Baharini, Lamu County, a police officer was arrested after he lost his gun.

The constable of police said he could not locate his Jericho pistol loaded with 15 bullets.

He had placed the weapon under the mattress in his house. He had been having the weapon since July 1 and was supposed to return it to the armory but failed to do so, officials said.

It wasn’t until July 15 he realized the weapon was missing.

He was detained pending investigations into the incident, police said. A search for the weapon was extended to Mpeketoni area.

And police in Munyu, Kiambu County, recovered a Browning pistol loaded with a bullet and arrested four suspects over robbery with violence claims in the area.

Police said they had been tipped off by locals that the four were armed before they moved into action and recovered the weapon.

The team said they also recovered a motorcycle the gang has been using in their mission.