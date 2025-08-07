Tim McInnerny Siblings: All About Lizzy McInnerny

Tim McInnerny, born Timothy L. McInnerny on September 18, 1956, in Cheadle Hulme, Cheshire, England, is a distinguished English actor renowned for his performances across stage, television, and film.

Raised in both Cheadle Hulme and Stroud, Gloucestershire, he is the son of Mary Joan and William Ronald McInnerny.

His academic journey led him to Marling School, a grammar school in Stroud, before he pursued English at Wadham College, Oxford, matriculating in 1976 after a gap year spent backpacking around the world.

McInnerny’s career, spanning over four decades, showcases his ability to navigate diverse genres, earning him a respected place in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Tim has one sibling, a younger sister named Lizzy McInnerny, born in 1960 in Cheadle Hulme, Cheshire.

Lizzy’s acting portfolio is diverse, with notable roles in television series such as The Crown (2016), Peaky Blinders, The White Queen, and Lewis – Inspector Lewis.

She also appeared in the 1988 film Rowing with the Wind, showcasing her versatility across mediums.

Career

McInnerny’s career began in the 1980s with his iconic roles in the British sitcom Blackadder, where he portrayed the bumbling Lord Percy Percy in the first two series (The Black Adder and Blackadder II) and later Captain Kevin Darling in Blackadder Goes Forth.

Concerned about typecasting, he opted out of the third series but made a guest appearance and returned for the fourth, showcasing his ability to adapt to varied characters.

His television work extends to acclaimed roles in Edge of Darkness (1985) as Terry Shields, Game of Thrones (2016) as Lord Robett Glover, and other series like Doctor Who, Sherlock, Outlander, and Law & Order: UK.

On the big screen, McInnerny has appeared in successful films such as Notting Hill (1999) as Max, 101 Dalmatians (1996) and its sequel as Alonzo, and Richard III (1995) as Sir William Catesby.

His stage career is equally impressive, with performances in Shakespearean productions like Othello (2006–2007) at Shakespeare’s Globe, Hedda Gabler (2010), and What the Butler Saw (2012).

Beyond acting, McInnerny has ventured into voice work, including The Jungle Book audio drama, and has appeared in music videos, notably Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” (1989) and Westlife’s “Uptown Girl.”

Accolades

In 2016, McInnerny won two Audie Awards for his work on The Jungle Book: one for Audio Drama and another for Excellence in Production

While Blackadder itself did not garner individual acting awards for McInnerny, the series is celebrated as a cultural touchstone, ranked 16th in the 2000 list of the “100 Greatest British TV Programs” by the British Film Institute and 9th best TV show of all time by Empire Magazine.

His performances in Game of Thrones and Notting Hill have contributed to his reputation as a versatile actor, earning critical praise and a dedicated fanbase.