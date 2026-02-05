Tim Rice Siblings: All About Jo Rice

Sir Tim Rice is a renowned English lyricist and author, widely celebrated for his contributions to musical theater and film.

Born on November 10, 1944, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, as Timothy Miles Bindon Rice, he has become one of the most successful songwriters in modern entertainment.

He is best known for his long-term collaboration with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, which produced iconic works, and for his later partnerships with artists like Elton John and Alan Menken.

Siblings

Tim has at least one sibling, his brother Jo Rice, who has collaborated with him on several projects.

Together with radio presenters Mike Read and Paul Gambaccini, the brothers co-founded The Guinness Book of British Hit Singles in 1977, with Tim serving as an editor until 1996.

They also co-authored multiple editions of the successful Guinness series on UK record charts.

Career

Rice’s career began in the mid-1960s when he met Andrew Lloyd Webber, shifting his focus from pop and rock ambitions to musical theater.

Their first major success came with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1968, followed by the groundbreaking rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, released as a concept album in 1970 and staged in 1971.

The partnership continued with Evita in 1978, which became a global phenomenon and featured the enduring hit “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”

After parting ways with Lloyd Webber, Rice worked on Chess with ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

He later contributed to Disney projects, including lyrics for Aladdin (with Alan Menken) and The Lion King (with Elton John), as well as the stage adaptations of Beauty and the Beast and Aida.

Other notable works include The Wizard of Oz revival with Lloyd Webber and From Here to Eternity.

Beyond theater, Rice has authored books, launched a publishing house, and remained active in music and media.

Accolades

Rice was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994 for services to music.

He is one of the few artists to achieve EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

His three Academy Awards for Best Original Song came for “A Whole New World” from Aladdin (1992), “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King (1994), and “You Must Love Me” from Evita (1996).

He has also secured five Grammy Awards, three Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, and a Drama Desk Award.

Additional honors include induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Disney Legend status in 2002, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Johnny Mercer Award in 2023.