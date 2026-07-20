Toddler drowns in bucket outside family home in Meru

Police in Buuri West Sub-county, Meru County, are investigating the drowning of a one-year-three-month-old boy after he reportedly fell into a half-filled bucket outside his family’s home.

The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon by the child’s mother, a resident of Mukuri in Timau.

According to police, the toddler, is believed to have drowned after falling into a bucket of water that had been left outside the family’s premises.

His grandmother attempted to rescue him and rushed him to Timau Hospital. However, the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited and documented the scene before the body was transferred to the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident are ongoing. Authorities have also urged parents and caregivers to keep buckets, water containers and other potential drowning hazards out of children’s reach, noting that even small amounts of water can pose a fatal risk to young children.

And police recovered the body of a 20-year-old herder who went missing following a shooting incident linked to livestock theft in Tigania East Sub-county, Meru County.

The body of Joseph Kirimi, a resident of Kandebene Village in Athwana Division, was found after National Police Service (NPS) and National Police Reservist (NPR) officers revisited and searched the area on Sunday.

Police said Kirimi had been herding the livestock that had earlier been reported stolen before the shooting incident.

The scene was processed by investigators before the body was moved to Miathene Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Security agencies said patrols have been intensified in the area as investigations into the livestock theft and fatal shooting continue.

There is ongoing operation in the area to address the menace of cattle rustling. Authorities have launched a police training camp in the area as part of efforts to address the menace.