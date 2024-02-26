Tom Brady Siblings: A Look into the Close-Knit Family Circle

Tom Brady is an American professional football player born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California.

He is widely recognized as one of the greatest quarterbacks in National Football League (NFL) history, having played for 23 seasons.

Tom began his career as a sixth-round draft pick for the New England Patriots in 2000 and went on to lead the team to six Super Bowl victories (in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019), setting numerous NFL records along the way.

In 2020, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won another Super Bowl title in 2021, making him the only player to achieve seven championship wins.

Tom also holds records for pass completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns throughout his illustrious career.

Tom Brady siblings

Tom has three older sisters named Maureen, Julie and Nancy.

Maureen is the eldest of the siblings and was an All-Star American softball pitcher at Fresno State University before pursuing a career in nursing

Julie is the closest sibling to Tom, and they share the same birthday of August 3. She is married to former Boston Red Sox player Kevin Youkilis.

Nancy was also an avid sportsperson as a child and played both softball and basketball. She graduated from Boston University and currently works as a Public Health Technical advisor.

Tom has shared several photos and messages on social media celebrating his sisters and their accomplishments.

Parents

Tom was born to parents Thomas Brady Sr., who is of Irish descent, and Galynn Patricia Brady, whose heritage includes German, Swedish, Polish and Norwegian roots.

Together, they have been married for over 55 years and have fostered a tight-knit family environment.

The family, collectively known as the “Brady Bunch” by fans, lived in San Mateo, California, where Tom Sr. founded an insurance firm called Thomas Brady & Associates.

Despite facing challenges, such as Galynn’s battle against breast cancer, the Brady family remains united and continues to celebrate each other’s achievements.

Tom Brady career

Tom is a former American football quarterback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons.

He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and was a central contributor to the franchise’s dynasty from 2001 to 2019.

In his final three seasons, Tom was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.

After playing college football at the University of Michigan, he was selected 199th overall by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, later earning him a reputation as the NFL’s biggest draft steal.

Tom became the starting quarterback during his second season, leading the Patriots to their first Super Bowl win in 2002.

He went on to win six more Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, making him the only player to achieve seven championship wins.

Tom also holds numerous NFL records, including most career touchdown passes and most career passing yards.

He has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player three times and has been selected to the Pro Bowl a record 15 times.

Tom announced his retirement in early 2022 but returned to the Buccaneers to play the 2022 season before retiring for good in February 2023.