Tom Joyner’s Net Worth: A Broadcasting Pioneer And Philanthropist

Tom Joyner, a celebrated American radio host and philanthropist, has an estimated net worth of $80 million. Joyner is best known as the host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Tom Joyner Morning Show. Beyond his career in radio, Joyner is also the founder of Reach Media, BlackAmericaWeb, and the Tom Joyner Foundation, which supports historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). He has also made significant contributions to literature and voter registration advocacy.

Tom Joyner Salary

At the peak of his career hosting The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Joyner earned a salary of $9 million per year. This substantial income underscored his impact and popularity in the radio broadcasting industry.

Early Life

Tom Joyner was born on November 23, 1949, in Tuskegee, Alabama, to Frances and Hercules Joyner. Both of his parents were graduates of historically Black colleges, which influenced Joyner’s own educational path. He attended the Tuskegee Institute, an HBCU, where he earned a degree in sociology. His brother, Albert Joyner, also attended the same institution.

Tom Joyner Career

Joyner’s career in radio began shortly after his graduation from Tuskegee Institute, where he had been actively involved in campus radio broadcasting. He started working at various radio stations across the South and Midwest, including in cities like Dallas and St. Louis, before moving to Chicago in 1978. Initially, Joyner worked on the morning show at WVON, but soon switched to WBMX-FM, a rival station. By the end of 1978, he joined WJPC-AM, where he not only hosted the morning show but also became the first host of the nationally syndicated newsmagazine series Ebony/Jet Celebrity Showcase.

In 1983, Joyner returned to Dallas to host the morning show on KKDA-FM. Two years later, he began hosting an afternoon show on WGCI-FM in Chicago. Rather than giving up his position in Dallas, Joyner famously commuted daily by plane between Dallas and Chicago for eight years, earning the nickname “Fly Jock.”

The Tom Joyner Morning Show

In 1994, Joyner launched his own nationally syndicated radio program, The Tom Joyner Morning Show. Based in Dallas, the show aired live for four hours every weekday and was broadcast on urban contemporary radio stations nationwide. The show featured a mix of news, comedy, and R&B music, with a team of comedians and commentators such as J. Anthony Brown, Sybil Wilkes, and Tyrell Zimmerman. The program also included live remote segments called Sky Shows, and Southwest Airlines, one of its prominent sponsors, often gave away free round-trip airfare to listeners. Joyner continued to host the show until his retirement in December 2019, following a two-year contract extension with Westwood in 2017.

The Tom Joyner Show on Television

In addition to his radio success, Joyner hosted a nationally syndicated television program, The Tom Joyner Show, from 2005 to 2006. This one-hour variety show combined sketch comedy with talent contests and musical performances. Despite its popularity, high production costs led to the show’s cancellation after just one year.

Tom Joyner Foundation

As a philanthropist, Joyner is well-known for his work through the Tom Joyner Foundation, which provides scholarships, endowments, and other support to HBCUs. The foundation offers several scholarships, including the Hercules Scholarship and the Full Ride Scholarship, and runs programs focused on veteran education and teacher quality. One of its major fundraising events is the annual Fantastic Voyage cruise, which raises money for HBCUs.

Author and Advocate

Tom Joyner has also made his mark as an author. In 2005, he co-authored I’m Just a DJ but… It Makes Sense to Me with Mary Flowers Boyce, a book that delves into his childhood and early career in radio. In 2009, he published Tom Joyner Presents How to Prepare for College, a guide aimed at helping parents and students navigate higher education.

Personal Life

Joyner has been married twice. He first married Dora Chatmon, with whom he had two sons, Thomas Jr. and Oscar. They divorced in 1996. In 2000, Joyner married Donna Richardson, a celebrity fitness and aerobics instructor, but they divorced in 2012.

Tom Joyner Awards

Throughout his career, Joyner has received numerous accolades. He became the first African-American inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1998. He has also been inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame and the R&B Music Hall of Fame and has received a NAB Marconi Radio Award and a BET Humanitarian Award.

Tom Joyner Art Collection

Joyner’s financial success is also evident in his real estate investments. In 2015, he purchased an oceanfront mansion in Golden Beach, Florida, for $10.5 million, which he later sold in 2022 for $19 million. After selling the mansion, Joyner purchased another home nearby for $10.5 million and invested $7.5 million in renovations, converting the basement into a boxing gym and car museum.

In addition to his real estate holdings, Joyner is a renowned art collector, with works by Picasso, Ernie Barnes, Robert Pruitt, and others in his collection.

