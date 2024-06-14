Tom Segura, an American comedian and actor, has a net worth of $14 million. He is widely recognized for co-hosting the popular podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, as well as “2 Bears, 1 Cave” with actor Bert Kreischer. In addition to podcasting, Segura is known for his stand-up comedy, film roles, and television appearances. His comedic style is characterized by observational humor, dark and sarcastic tones, deadpan delivery, and expert insult comedy.

Tom Segura Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth April 16, 1979 Place of Birth Cincinnati, Ohio Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor

Early Life

Thomas Segura Jr. was born on April 16, 1979, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was raised by a mother of Peruvian descent and an American father with Spanish, Cajun, and French-Canadian heritage. Growing up alongside two sisters, Tom performed well academically but had a significant setback at age 18 when he overdosed on GHB and fell into a brief coma. Fortunately, he recovered and went on to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina after completing high school.

Tom Segura Career

Tom Segura began his stand-up comedy career after graduating from university, performing at various events and venues across the United States. During his early years, he balanced comedy with day jobs such as logging, producing television transcripts, and interning. His talent led him to perform at major comedy festivals, including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The Comedy Festival, the Global Comedy Festival in Vancouver, and the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. He was also a regional finalist for “Last Comedy Standing 2.”

Segura’s television appearances include “Comedy Central Presents” and “Live at Gotham.” His Netflix comedy specials started with “Completely Normal” in 2014, followed by “Mostly Stories,” “Disgraceful,” and “Ball Hog,” which was released in 2020. He has also appeared in films such as “Instant Family,” “Countdown,” and “The Opening Act.” His special “Sledgehammer” premiered on Netflix in July 2023.

Tom’s podcasts have significantly contributed to his popularity. In 2011, he launched “Your Mom’s House” with Christina Pazsitzky, covering a wide range of topics. In 2019, he started co-hosting “2 Bears, 1 Cave” with Bert Kreischer. In 2022, Segura published his book “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please,” a collection of humorous stories that extend his comedic work.

Personal Life

Tom Segura met Christina Pazsitzky when he was 23 and she was 26 at the Cat Club on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. They married in 2008 and have two children. The family currently resides in Austin, Texas.

Real Estate

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have been active in the real estate market, building an impressive portfolio. In 2016, they purchased a home in Woodland Hills, California, for $1.6 million. The traditional-style residence features a gated enclosure, hardwood floors, a lagoon-style pool, five bedrooms, and 4,619 square feet of living space. They listed this home for $2 million in 2020, selling it for $1.875 million.

In January 2020, they upgraded to a larger home in the Pacific Palisades, buying it for $6.65 million. This residence includes 5,779 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, marble countertops, a rooftop deck with 360-degree views, an infinity pool, and an outdoor kitchen. However, a year later, the couple decided to move to Austin, Texas, and listed their Pacific Palisades home for $6.85 million, aiming to break even on their move.

Tom Segura Net Worth

