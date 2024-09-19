Tom Selleck Siblings: Meet Robert, Martha and Daniel

Tom Selleck is a prominent American actor and film producer.

He gained fame for his role as private investigator Thomas Magnum in the television series Magnum, P.I., which earned him five Emmy nominations and one win in 1985 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Selleck has also starred in several films, including Three Men and a Baby and Quigley Down Under.

Beyond acting, he served in the California Army National Guard during the Vietnam War and is known for his advocacy work with organizations like the National Rifle Association.

Siblings

Selleck has three siblings, an older brother named Robert, a younger sister named Martha, and a younger brother named Daniel.

Robert, born in 1944, is the eldest sibling. He pursued a career in real estate, following in their father’s footsteps, and has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Martha, the only sister, chose a private life as well. She became an educator and is known for her charitable work in the community.

Daniel, born in 1950, is the youngest sibling. Like Robert, Daniel also made a career in real estate and has been successful in that field.

Career

Selleck’s career spans over five decades, marked by significant roles in both television and film.

He gained widespread fame as private investigator Thomas Magnum in the iconic series Magnum, P.I., earning five Emmy nominations and winning one in 1985 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

This role solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

After Magnum, P.I., Selleck focused on films, starring in hits like Three Men and a Baby and its sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady.

He also appeared in notable films such as Quigley Down Under and Mr. Baseball.

In the mid-1990s, Selleck returned to television with a recurring role as Dr. Richard Burke on Friends, which earned him another Emmy nomination.

Since 2005, he has portrayed Jesse Stone in a series of made-for-TV movies based on Robert B. Parker’s novels, while also serving as a producer for the series.

Currently, Selleck stars as Frank Reagan in the CBS drama Blue Bloods, which began airing in 2010, further showcasing his versatility and enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Selleck has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his significant contributions to television and film.

He won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1984 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I., and he received four additional Emmy nominations for the same role.

Selleck was also nominated for an Emmy in 2000 for his guest appearance as Dr. Richard Burke on Friends.

In addition to his Emmy success, Selleck has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 1985 and received multiple nominations throughout the 1980s.

He has been recognized by the People’s Choice Awards, winning several times, including Favorite Male TV Performer in 1985.

Selleck received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1986 and was inducted into the Western Heritage Awards Hall of Great Western Performers in 2010.

He has also been honored with the Horatio Alger Award in 2000 and the Norman Vincent Peale Award in 2022, acknowledging his impact beyond acting.

Personal life

Selleck has been married twice. His first marriage was to model Jacqueline Ray from 1971 until their divorce in 1982.

During this marriage, he adopted her son, Kevin Shepard, who was born in 1966. Kevin later pursued a career in music and briefly acted, including a guest appearance on Magnum, P.I..

Selleck’s second marriage is to actress Jillie Joan Mack, which took place on August 7, 1987.

Together, they have one daughter, Hannah Margaret Selleck, born on December 16, 1988.

Hannah is an accomplished equestrian and has participated in various horse riding competitions.

She also founded a horse breeding company called Descanso Farm.

Selleck and Jillie live on a ranch in California, where they raised Hannah away from the spotlight, allowing her to pursue her passions in a supportive environment.