Tom Skerritt had an estimated net worth of $8 million at the time of his death in October 2026. The American actor and director spent more than six decades in film and television, earning recognition for his performances in M*A*S*H, Alien, Top Gun, Steel Magnolias, and A River Runs Through It. His career included leading roles, supporting performances, television dramas, and independent films.

Skerritt became one of Hollywood’s respected character actors through his ability to portray military officers, fathers, law enforcement officials, and other complex characters. He worked with acclaimed directors, including Robert Altman, Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, and Robert Redford. His performance as Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the television drama Picket Fences earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 1993.

Beyond acting, Skerritt directed television episodes, helped establish a film school in Seattle, and supported programmes that used storytelling to help military veterans. He also invested in real estate in Washington State, where he maintained strong personal and professional connections.

Tom Skerritt Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth August 25, 1933 Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan

Early Life

Thomas Roy Skerritt was born on August 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan. He was the youngest of three children born to Helen, a homemaker, and Roy Skerritt, a businessman.

He graduated from Mackenzie High School in 1951. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for four years as a classification specialist.

Skerritt later explained that he and several friends had joined the military partly because they wanted to travel and were uncertain about their future after graduation. The experience gave him an opportunity to see more of the world before pursuing a career in entertainment.

After leaving the Air Force, he used the G.I. Bill to continue his education. He studied at Henry Ford College and Wayne State University before transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles.

Initially, Skerritt was more interested in writing and directing than in becoming an actor. He became involved in theatre partly to overcome his shyness. A university performance in The Rainmaker helped attract attention to his acting abilities and contributed to his first film opportunity.

He later viewed acting as a way to learn about filmmaking. Working on film sets allowed him to observe directors and understand how performances, scripts, and technical decisions came together.

Early Film Career and Breakthrough With M*A*S*H

Skerritt made his feature-film debut in the 1962 Korean War drama War Hunt. The film also featured Robert Redford and Sydney Pollack, both of whom later became influential figures in Hollywood.

He followed the debut with appearances in One Man’s Way and Disney’s Those Calloways. During this period, he also secured work on television Westerns, military dramas, and other programmes.

His association with director Robert Altman proved important. Altman cast him as Captain Augustus Bedford “Duke” Forrest in the 1970 war comedy M*A*S*H. The film followed military surgeons serving during the Korean War and became known for its irreverent humour and unconventional storytelling.

Skerritt received third billing behind Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould. The film’s success helped establish him as a recognisable Hollywood actor and opened doors to further film opportunities.

He subsequently worked with director Hal Ashby on Harold and Maude in 1971 and reunited with Altman for Thieves Like Us in 1974.

During the 1970s, Skerritt demonstrated his versatility by appearing in different genres. His credits included Big Bad Mama in 1974 and the horror film The Devil’s Rain in 1975.

In 1977, he played the husband of Shirley MacLaine’s character in the ballet drama The Turning Point. His performance earned him a National Board of Review award for Best Supporting Actor.

He also appeared in the 1978 comedy Up in Smoke, starring Cheech and Chong. These roles helped him build a varied film career rather than becoming associated with a single type of character.

Tom Skerritt in Alien

One of Skerritt’s most memorable roles came in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction horror film Alien. He played Arthur Dallas, the captain of the commercial spacecraft Nostromo.

The film followed a crew whose journey becomes a fight for survival after they encounter a dangerous extraterrestrial creature. It became a landmark in science-fiction cinema and established itself as one of Skerritt’s signature productions.

Interestingly, Skerritt initially declined the project. When he first read the screenplay, the production did not have a director attached and reportedly had a proposed budget of only $2 million. He doubted that the filmmakers could execute the ambitious story successfully with those resources.

His view changed when the budget increased to approximately $10 million and Ridley Scott agreed to direct. Skerritt had admired Scott’s earlier film, The Duellists, and became more confident in the project’s potential.

His decision to join the production placed him in a film that would become an enduring part of Hollywood history. Although the precise financial benefit he received from Alien is not publicly established, the role strengthened his reputation and expanded his audience.

Top Gun and Other Major Film Roles

Skerritt reached another career milestone in 1986 with Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. He portrayed Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf, an experienced naval aviator who serves as an instructor and mentor to Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise.

Unlike his initial hesitation about Alien, Skerritt actively pursued the Top Gun role. He admired the script and believed Tony Scott could deliver a successful film.

Produced for a reported $15 million, Top Gun became a major commercial success. Its combination of aerial action, military themes, and personal drama made it one of the defining Hollywood films of the 1980s.

Skerritt continued working in prominent productions during the decade. He appeared in The Dead Zone in 1983, a film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel directed by David Cronenberg. He also appeared in Poltergeist III in 1988.

In 1989, he portrayed Drum Eatenton in Steel Magnolias. His character was the husband of Sally Field’s character and the father of the character played by Julia Roberts.

These films demonstrated his ability to work across science fiction, action, horror, comedy, and family drama. His versatility helped sustain his career across different generations of film audiences.

A River Runs Through It and Later Films

Skerritt continued to work steadily during the 1990s. His film credits included Clint Eastwood’s The Rookie in 1990 and the thriller Poison Ivy in 1992.

One of his most admired performances came in A River Runs Through It, released in 1992. He played the father of two brothers portrayed by Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer.

Directed by Robert Redford, the film reunited Skerritt with his former War Hunt co-star three decades after their first film together. The story explored family relationships, faith, and life in Montana. Skerritt later identified the project as one that had moved him personally.

His later film appearances included Contact in 1997, Smoke Signals in 1998, The Other Sister in 1999, Tears of the Sun in 2003, and Whiteout in 2009.

He also appeared as himself in the comedy Ted in 2012 and portrayed Ulysses S. Grant in Field of Lost Shoes in 2014. In 2016, he appeared alongside Tom Hanks in A Hologram for the King.

Skerritt remained active into his late 80s. In the 2021 independent drama East of the Mountains, he played Ben Givens, a retired physician confronting his mortality during a journey through Washington State. The performance earned him a Satellite Award nomination.

The role reflected his ability to carry a film as a leading actor late in his career. It also connected with his long-standing ties to the Pacific Northwest.

Television

Skerritt’s television career began in the early 1960s with appearances on Combat! and The Virginian. He later guest-starred on programmes such as Gunsmoke, The Fugitive, The F.B.I., Hawaii Five-O, Cannon, and Barnaby Jones.

He also starred in the short-lived medical drama Ryan’s Four in 1983. Later, he played Evan Drake, the boss of Rebecca Howe, in the sixth season of the sitcom Cheers.

His television work included films such as The China Lake Murders in 1990, along with various miniseries and dramatic productions.

Picket Fences and His Emmy Award

Skerritt’s greatest television success came in 1992 when he began starring in David E. Kelley’s drama Picket Fences. He played Sheriff Jimmy Brock, a small-town law enforcement officer trying to maintain order in the fictional community of Rome, Wisconsin.

The series combined crime stories, family relationships, legal disputes, and dark comedy. Kathy Baker played his wife, Dr. Jill Brock, while the cast also included Holly Marie Combs, Lauren Holly, and Costas Mandylor.

Skerritt had not initially been looking to commit to another television series. However, the quality of Kelley’s writing and the opportunity to work with Baker persuaded him to accept the role.

Picket Fences ran for four seasons, from 1992 to 1996. Skerritt won the 1993 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. He also received Golden Globe nominations in 1994 and 1995.

In addition to acting, he directed episodes of the show. This gave him further experience behind the camera and reinforced his interest in filmmaking.

Later Television Projects

Following Picket Fences, Skerritt continued appearing in television movies and miniseries. His credits included What the Deaf Man Heard, The Grid, Category 7: The End of the World, and The Trojan Horse.

He also guest-starred on The West Wing and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. From 2006 to 2009, he made recurring appearances as William Walker, the family patriarch in the drama Brothers & Sisters.

His later television work included roles on The Good Wife and Madam Secretary. These projects helped extend his career well beyond the period in which he first became famous.

Filmmaking, Business Ventures and Veterans’ Work

Tom Skerritt’s interests extended beyond acting. He was involved in film education, independent media, and community initiatives, particularly in Seattle and the surrounding Pacific Northwest.

In 2004, he helped establish The Film School in Seattle alongside screenwriter Stuart Stern and other film professionals. The school focused on storytelling and provided aspiring filmmakers with opportunities to learn from experienced industry practitioners.

Skerritt also pursued media projects with his wife, Julie Tokashiki. Together, they founded Triple Squirrels, a film and media company, and developed Evergreen, a content channel focused on the Pacific Northwest.

These ventures reflected his interest in storytelling beyond traditional Hollywood productions. They also allowed him to contribute to the development of creative work and local filmmaking.

The Red Badge Project

Skerritt was also committed to supporting military veterans. Having served in the United States Air Force, he understood the importance of providing opportunities for veterans to share their experiences.

In 2012, he co-founded the Red Badge Project with former Army captain Evan Bailey. The nonprofit helps veterans, including those dealing with trauma, develop writing and storytelling skills.

The programme uses creative expression to help participants communicate their experiences and rebuild a sense of purpose. Skerritt supported the initiative as an instructor and advocate.

In recognition of his contributions to Hollywood and Seattle’s creative community, the city honoured him with its Mayor’s Award for Achievement in Film in 2022.

Personal Life

Skerritt married his first wife, Charlotte Shanks, in 1957. They had three children, Andy, Erin, and Matt. The marriage ended in divorce in 1972.

In 1977, he married Susan “Sue” Oran. They had a son, Colin, before their marriage ended in divorce in 1992.

Skerritt married Julie Tokashiki in 1998. The couple had met through his work on Picket Fences. They later adopted a daughter, Emiko, also known as Emi.

His family life remained separate from much of his public career, although he maintained a long-standing connection to Washington State and the Pacific Northwest.

Skerritt died of natural causes on October 21, 2026, at the age of 93. He was survived by his wife, Julie, his five children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate was another notable part of Skerritt’s financial profile. He developed a strong connection to Washington State and the San Juan Islands over several decades.

He began spending time in the region while dating Sue Oran, whose brother lived in Kirkland. In 1980, the couple purchased property on Lopez Island.

Oran later designed the Victorian-style Edenwild inn on the island. The bed-and-breakfast opened in 1989 and subsequently passed to other owners, continuing to operate as The Edenwild.

Skerritt also maintained properties in the Seattle area, including a home near Lake Washington, while spending time on Lopez Island.

In 1998, he purchased a Seattle home for $760,000. The property later appreciated substantially and was valued at approximately $4 million, according to the supplied information.

The property’s reported appreciation illustrates how real estate may contribute to an individual’s overall wealth. However, a property’s market value does not necessarily equal the owner’s profit or net equity, which depends on factors such as outstanding loans, expenses, and ownership costs.