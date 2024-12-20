Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Says He Only Showers ‘Once A Week’ Despite Being ‘Very Neat’

Brittany Furlan, wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, has revealed that her husband showers only once a week — and she doesn’t mind.

Speaking on the “Off the Vine” podcast hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe, the 38-year-old former Vine star shared insights into their relationship and Lee’s hygiene routine.

“My husband’s very neat, which people wouldn’t expect from someone who’s a musician,” Furlan said. “He doesn’t shower a lot, but he’s very neat.”

Furlan explained that Lee, 62, attributes his infrequent showers to his upbringing in Athens, Greece, where daily bathing wasn’t a common practice.

“He said growing up… that that’s a thing in Europe. You don’t need to shower every day,” Furlan said, adding that Lee often opts for a “bird bath” instead of a full shower.

Despite their differing routines, Furlan shared that she is a daily showerer, admitting, “This hair is so thick, so I wash the hair like once a week and shower every night.”

When asked if Lee’s habits ever give her the “ick” — a term used online to describe sudden repulsion for a partner — Furlan was quick to dismiss the idea.

“No, because he’s so handsome. It’s really crazy,” she said, describing Lee as “a really good-looking guy” who doesn’t trigger such feelings.

The couple, who married in February 2019, also navigate opposite schedules. Furlan identifies as a “night owl” who is most creative late at night, while Lee prefers early mornings, starting his day at 6:30 a.m.

Despite their differences, Furlan said they prioritize quality time together. “We sit and talk… no phones, and we just talk about our day,” she shared. “Every day is like a little date night.”

Lee, who was previously married to Pamela Anderson and Heather Locklear, shares two sons, Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 26, with Anderson. He and Furlan do not have children together.