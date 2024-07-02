Tommy Mottola Siblings: A Glimpse into the Music Executive’s Family Life

Tommy Mottola is an American music executive, producer and author.

He served as the Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment for nearly 15 years, during which he helped launch the careers of many Latin artists and contributed to the Latin Explosion in popular music.

After leaving Sony in 2003, Mottola founded Mottola Media Group and has since produced several Broadway musicals, including A Bronx Tale and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

He has also created documentaries for HBO, such as The Latin Explosion: A New America and 15: A Quinceanera Story.

Siblings

Mottola has three siblings, namely Mary Ann Mottola, Jean Mottola and Joan Mottola.

However, not much is known about the three as they lead a private life off the limelight compared to their famous brother.

Career

Mottola started out in the music industry as a recording artist, releasing music under the name T.D. Valentine with CBS Records in the 1960s.

However, his singing career was short-lived.

Mottola then transitioned into music management, founding his own company called Champion Entertainment Organization.

In this role, he discovered and helped launch the careers of the successful pop duo Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Mottola went on to have a highly influential career as a music executive.

He served as the Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment for nearly 15 years, during which time he helped develop the careers of many major artists like Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child and Latin stars like Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin.

After leaving Sony in 2003, Mottola founded his own entertainment company, Mottola Media Group.

Through this company, he has produced various Broadway musicals, TV documentaries and signed new artists like Lindsay Lohan and Mika.

Mottola has been recognized for his industry impact, receiving honors like a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

He is also known for his philanthropic work supporting various charitable causes.

Accolades

Mottola has received several notable awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 1990, he was recognized with the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award for his philanthropic efforts and contributions to the City of Hope’s mission.

Mottola was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Additionally, he received the Visionary Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, further solidifying his status as a legendary figure in the industry.

Mottola was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his immense contributions to the music industry.

He also received a NIAF (National Italian American Foundation) Special Achievement Award in the Music Industry.

These extensive accolades underscore Mottola’s profound impact and influence as a pioneering music executive over the course of his career.

Personal life

Mottola has been married three times and has three children.

His most high-profile marriage was to singer Mariah Carey from 1993 to 1998.

Carey credits Mottola with discovering her and helping launch her hugely successful music career.

In 2000, Mottola married Mexican singer and actress Thalía, and they have been married for over 20 years.

Mottola has two children, Sarah and Michael, from his first marriage to Mariah Carey, and two more children, Sabrina and Matteo, with his current wife Thalía, for a total of four children.

His marriage to Thalía, a famous Latin pop star, has lasted over two decades.