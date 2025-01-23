Tommy Paul Siblings: Meet Dylan and Jessie Lynn Paul

Tommy Paul, born May 17, 1997, is an American professional tennis player from Voorhees, NJ.

He recently achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 9 after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open.

Paul has won four ATP titles and reached the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open, marking significant milestones in his career.

He also earned a bronze medal in men’s doubles at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Known for his strong performances on clay, he turned professional in 2015 and has steadily climbed the rankings since then.

Tommy has two siblings, a brother named Dylan Paul and a sister named Jessie Lynn Paul.

Jessie, born on December 28, 1995, has competed in the ITF Women’s Circuit and shares a passion for tennis, inspired by Novak Djokovic.

Dylan’s details are less publicized, and both siblings have maintained a private life away from the spotlight.

Career

Paul had a successful junior career that laid the foundation for his future in the sport.

He was ranked as high as No. 2 in the ITF junior rankings and achieved notable success by winning the boys’ singles title at the 2015 French Open.

This victory not only showcased his talent at a young age but also helped him gain recognition as one of the top junior players globally.

After transitioning to the professional circuit, Paul began competing in ATP Challenger events and ITF Futures tournaments to gain experience and improve his ranking.

His breakthrough came in 2019 when he reached the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, marking a significant milestone in his early career.

In 2021, he captured his first ATP title at the Antalya Open, defeating fellow American Alexander Bublik in the final. This victory was a pivotal moment, signaling his arrival on the ATP Tour.

One of the highlights of Paul’s career occurred during the 2023 Australian Open, where he made headlines by reaching the semifinals.

This achievement marked his first Grand Slam semifinal appearance and made him the first American man to reach this stage since Andy Roddick in 2009.

His impressive run included victories over several highly-ranked players, solidifying his position among the elite in professional tennis.

Additionally, in 2024, Paul competed in the Summer Olympics and won a bronze medal in men’s doubles alongside partner Frances Tiafoe, further establishing himself on the international stage.

So far, Paul achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 9, reflecting his consistent performance and growing reputation within the sport.

Accolades

Paul won four ATP singles titles, including the prestigious 2024 Queen’s Club Championships, the 2024 Dallas Open, and the Stockholm Open in both 2021 and 2024.

His best Grand Slam performance came at the 2023 Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals, becoming the first American male to do so since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Additionally, he reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2024 and the fourth round at the US Open in both 2023 and 2024.

Paul also earned a bronze medal in men’s doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Taylor Fritz. His career-high ATP singles ranking is No. 12, achieved in January 2025.