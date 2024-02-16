Toni Braxton Siblings: Exploring the Braxton Legacy

Toni Braxton is an American R&B singer, songwriter, actress and television personality. She was born on October 7, 1967, in Severn, Maryland.

Braxton has sold over 70 million records worldwide, won seven Grammy Awards, and is one of the best-selling female artists in history.

She rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like Un-Break My Heart and Another Sad Love Song.

In addition to her music career, she has been involved in reality TV shows and has won several awards for her contributions to music.

Braxton has also been open about her personal life, including her marriage, divorce and her son’s autism diagnosis.

Despite announcing her retirement from music in 2013, she made a comeback and continues to be recognized as an R&B icon.

Toni Braxton’s siblings overview

Braxton is the eldest of six siblings. She was born on October 7, 1967, in Severn, Maryland.

Her younger siblings are Michael Jr. (born 1968), Traci Renee (1971-2022), Towanda Chloe (born 1973), Trina Evette (born 1974) and Tamar Estine (born 1977).

The Braxton sisters are all talented singers and television personalities who gained fame with their hit reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, which followed their lives and careers.

Despite occasional tensions, the sisters have a close bond and have collaborated on music projects and TV shows.

Tamar Braxton

Tamar is an American singer, television personality, and actress born on March 17, 1977, in Severn, Maryland. She began her career in 1990 as a founding member of the R&B group The Braxtons, which included her sisters.

Tamar later pursued a solo career and released several albums, including Love and War and Calling All Lovers.

She has also appeared on reality television shows such as Braxton Family Values, Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.

Tamar has faced personal challenges, including a suicide attempt in 2020 and a divorce from her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

Traci Braxton

Traci, born on April 2, 1971, in Severn, Maryland, was an American singer, reality TV star and actress. She was known for her appearances on the reality television series, Braxton Family Values, and her work as a singer. Traci Braxton released albums in 2014 and 2018, with singles like Last Call and Broken Things.

She was also involved in social work for children with disabilities. Traci passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 50, after battling esophageal cancer.

She was the sister of singers Toni and Tamar Braxton, among others, and was survived by her husband, Kevin Surratt, and their son, Kevin Surratt Jr.

Towanda Braxton

Towanda, born on September 18, 1973, in Severn, Maryland, is an American producer and actress. She is known for her work in films such as Envision, Indecent Choices and Finding Destiny.

Towanda is a member of the Braxton family, which includes her sisters Toni, Traci, Trina and Tamar. She was previously married to Andre Carter, with whom she has two children, Carter and Brandon Montelus Carter.

She is a mezzo-soprano vocalist and was a former member of the singing group The Braxtons. She is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Also Read: Mariah Carey Siblings: The Complicated Tale of the Singer and Her Siblings

Trina Braxton

Trina, born on December 3, 1974, in Severn, Maryland, is an American singer, reality television personality and businesswoman.

She gained recognition as a founding member of the R&B group The Braxtons, formed with her sisters. Trina has also pursued a solo career, releasing singles such as Party or Go Home and Game Time.

Trina has appeared in various television shows and movies, including Braxton Family Values and The Soul Man. In addition to her entertainment career, she has ventured into business, launching a successful line of hair and bar companies.

She is also known for her role as a co-host of the “Sister Circle” talk show.

Trina has created several successful brands and other business endeavors, which has contributed to her net worth of $1.5 million.

Michael Conrad Braxton Jnr.

Michael, born on November 17, 1968, is the only son of the Braxton family.

He is an American songwriter and performer, known for being the brother of the Braxton sisters, Toni, Traci, Towanda and Trina Braxton.

Michael is the eldest sibling and has maintained a lower profile compared to his sisters, who have achieved fame in the entertainment industry. He is married to Evelyn Jackson.

He has not achieved the same level of fame as his sisters, but he is recognized as a songwriter and performer within the music industry.

FAQ

Who are the Braxton siblings?

The Braxton siblings are Toni Braxton, Traci Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton, Tamar Braxton and Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. Their parents are Rev. Michael Braxton Sr. and Evelyn Braxton.

What is the birth order of the Braxton siblings?

Toni is the eldest, born on October 7, 1967, followed by Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. in 1968, Traci Braxton in 1971, Towanda Braxton in 1973, Trina Braxton in 1974 and Tamar Braxton in 1977.

What is the background of the Braxton siblings?

The Braxton siblings were raised in a strict religious household and began their musical careers as a group called The Braxtons.

They gained fame with their hit reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, which followed their lives and careers.

What are the professions of the Braxton siblings?

The Braxton siblings are known for their careers in music, reality television, and other entertainment ventures. They have also been involved in various business and entrepreneurial activities.

What is the relationship between the Braxton siblings?

The Braxton siblings have a close bond and have been featured together in reality television shows.

They have also been open about the occasional tensions and sibling rivalry that arise, but overall, they maintain a strong and supportive relationship.