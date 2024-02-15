Mariah Carey is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York.

She has two siblings, an older brother named Morgan Carey and an older sister named Allison Carey.

Morgan filed a defamation suit against Mariah in March 2021, claiming that her inclusion of the details of an alleged altercation between him and their late father, Alfred, in her September 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey painted him as “equally violent as their father”.

Morgan Carey

Morgan, the oldest sibling of Mariah Carey, was born on August 6, 1960, making him 63 years old as of February 2024.

Morgan has faced challenges throughout his life, including cerebral palsy, seizures and emotional and physical struggles due to the family’s difficult experiences.

He has been involved in legal disputes with Mariah, including a lawsuit alleging defamation and emotional distress

Morgan has also spoken about his relationship with Mariah, describing her as “heartless” for not addressing his concerns.

Despite these challenges, Morgan has pursued a career as a model, entrepreneur and record producer.

Allison Carey

Alison, the middle child of Mariah Carey’s family, was born on August 7, 1962, making her 61 years old as of February 2024.

Alison has faced challenges throughout her life, including a difficult childhood and adulthood marked by grief and struggles.

She has had a small window of opportunity to change her life, but she has faced setbacks.

Alison’s life has been affected by the family’s struggles, including racial tensions and the family’s move to escape hatred and violence.

Despite these challenges, Alison has pursued her own path, although her relationship with her famous sister Mariah has been marked by estrangement and legal disputes.

Also Read: Stefanie Scott Siblings: Unveiling Their Bond Beyond the Spotlight

Morgan and Alison Carey’s perspectives

Morgan and Alison have also shared their perspectives on their relationship with Mariah.

Morgan has given interviews in which he has spoken about his struggles with his sister, while Alison has also been vocal about her experiences.

Their perspectives offer a unique look at their side of the story, providing a more comprehensive understanding of their relationship with Mariah.

Legal disputes and conflicts

The Carey siblings, Mariah’s older brother Morgan and middle child Alison, have been involved in legal disputes and conflicts.

Morgan sued Mariah in 2021, claiming that she falsely portrayed him as violent in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Mariah has filed a counterclaim against her brother seeking the cost of legal fees, stating that the parts of her book he claims are libelous “are true or substantially true.”

In 2022, a New York judge dismissed most of Morgan’s defamation lawsuit against Mariah, but he can still sue her over passages suggesting he distributed cocaine and implying he might have been in prison for a serious crime.

Alison has also been involved in legal actions against Mariah, including a lawsuit in which she claimed that Mariah had defamed her in a 2017 interview.

The Carey siblings’ relationship has been marked by estrangement and public conflict, and their legal disputes have added to the complexity of their bond.

Mariah Carey career

Mariah is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress who has had a successful career spanning over three decades.

She was born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York, and began pursuing a singing career after graduating from high school in 1987.

Carey made a demo tape that led to her signing with Columbia Records in 1988.

Her debut album, Mariah Carey, was released in 1990 and was a huge success, showcasing her incredible vocal range and blending several musical genres, including gospel, pop and rhythm and blues (R&B).

Carey has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide and is the third best-selling female artist of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

Throughout her career, Carey has won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards, 19 Billboard Music Awards, and 11 American Music Awards.

She has also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress, and the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Carey has had 19 number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the artist with the most number one hits in the chart’s history.

She is also known for her songwriting, five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register

In addition to her music career, Carey has also acted in films and television shows, including Precious, The Butler and Empire.

She has also been a judge on the television talent show, American Idol, and has had several concert residencies in Las Vegas.

Carey’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, was published in 2020 and became a number one New York Times Best Seller after its first week of release. Carey has also co-written several children’s books.

FAQ

What was the outcome of Morgan Carey’s lawsuit against Mariah Carey?

In 2022, a New York judge dismissed most of Morgan’s defamation lawsuit against Mariah, but he can still sue her over passages suggesting he distributed cocaine and implying he might have been in prison for a serious crime.

Who is Morgan Carey?

Morgan is Mariah’s older brother, born on August 6, 1960. He is the CEO of Real Estate Webmasters, a company that provides SEO and CRM services to the real estate industry.

What is Real Estate Webmasters?

Real Estate Webmasters is a company founded by Morgan Carey that provides SEO and CRM services to the real estate industry.

The company has generated over 500 billion dollars in real estate transactions using SEO, PPC and REW CRM.