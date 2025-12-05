Tony Durant Siblings: Meet Kevin, Brianna and Rayvonne Pratt

Anthony “Tony” Durant, born in the mid-1980s, emerged from a resilient family background in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he grew up alongside his younger brother, the renowned NBA star Kevin Durant.

As the eldest son of Wanda Durant and Wayne Pratt, Tony navigated the challenges of a single-parent household after his father left when Kevin was just an infant.

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, Tony inherited the family’s athletic prowess, channeling it into basketball from a young age.

His life has been marked by quiet determination, often overshadowed by his brother’s meteoric rise.

Tony has carved out his own path as a former college athlete, mentor, and steadfast family pillar.

Tony’s most prominent sibling is Kevin Durant, the three-time Olympic gold medalist and 14-time NBA All-Star, who frequently credits Tony for instilling confidence during their formative years in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

The brothers, just three years apart, bonded over basketball in local parks and AAU circuits, with Tony serving as both protector and motivator.

Beyond Kevin, Tony shares a close relationship with his half-siblings, Brianna and Rayvonne Pratt.

Brianna and Rayvonne were born to their father Wayne from another relationship after his separation from Wanda.

Career

After graduating, Durant enrolled at Butler Community College in Kansas, playing two seasons from 2005 to 2007.

He averaged steady defensive and rebounding contributions during his time there.

Seeking greater opportunity, Tony transferred to Towson University in 2007 on a basketball scholarship.

He started in 23 games during the 2007-08 season.

As an English major, he balanced academics with athletics while posting career averages of 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

His Towson tenure ended in 2008-09, after which professional NBA aspirations did not materialize.

Tony shifted toward coaching and mentorship roles, working as a summer camp counselor and assisting youth basketball programs.

His post-college career expanded into community service through the Durant Family Foundation.

He participates in initiatives like turkey giveaways and youth empowerment events in Forestville, Maryland.

Accolades

At Towson University, Durant earned a starting role on the men’s basketball roster, a significant accomplishment for a transfer from junior college.

His consistent scoring and rebounding contributions made him a valuable team member in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Off the court, Tony’s most meaningful recognition came from Kevin Durant during the 2014 NBA MVP acceptance speech.

Kevin credited Tony as the person who “taught me to feel confident in myself,” cementing Tony’s legacy within the Durant family story.

In the community, Tony has been acknowledged through his work with the Durant Family Foundation.

He helps lead the annual Turkey Meal Giveaway, which serves hundreds of families in Maryland and has earned local acclaim for uplifting underserved communities.