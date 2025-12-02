Mickey Davis Siblings: Meet Brad Davis

Edward J. “Mickey” Davis, born on June 16, 1950, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, emerged as a resilient figure in American basketball during the 1970s.

He was known for his versatility as a small forward, blending scoring prowess with rebounding tenacity and an unexpected knack for ball-handling.

Growing up in the small town of Monaca, Pennsylvania, where he attended Monaca High School, Davis honed his skills on local courts, setting the school’s single-season scoring record as a senior in 1968.

Davis left after his junior year, forgoing his senior season to chase professional dreams, a decision that marked the start of a career defined by hustle and adaptability.

Beyond the hardwood, Davis transitioned into a successful post-playing life as a regional sales manager for the Miller Brewing Company, embodying the quiet determination that characterized his on-court persona.

Siblings

Mickey has a younger brother, Brad Davis, who carved out an illustrious 17-year career in the NBA.

Born on December 17, 1955, in the same working-class Pennsylvania community, Brad followed in Mickey’s footsteps but achieved greater longevity, playing primarily as a point guard for teams like the Seattle SuperSonics, Indiana Pacers, and Dallas Mavericks.

The brothers shared a competitive bond forged in their youth, with Mickey often serving as the trailblazer, inspiring Brad’s own ascent to professional ranks.

Career

Mickey’s professional odyssey kicked off in the upstart American Basketball Association, where he signed with the Pittsburgh Condors right after leaving Duquesne in 1971.

His rookie stint was modest, appearing in limited action as he adjusted to the pro level’s intensity, but it laid the groundwork for his NBA breakthrough.

Selected in the seventh round of the 1972 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, 113th overall, Davis joined a powerhouse squad featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, fresh off their 1971 championship.

He made his NBA debut on October 13, 1972, and quickly became a valuable role player, contributing energy off the bench with his rebounding and perimeter defense.

Over five seasons with the Bucks through 1976, Davis appeared in 286 regular-season games, averaging 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

His career highlight unfolded in the 1974 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, a grueling seven-game epic.

With injuries sidelining key guards like Lucius Allen, the 6-7 Davis improbably shifted to point guard duties alongside Robertson, starting all seven contests and averaging 11.3 points per game.

Though the Bucks fell in Game 7, 102-87, Davis’s poise under pressure earned him national notice, including a standout 22-point, 8-rebound effort against the Washington Bullets earlier that season.

Waived by Milwaukee in December 1976, he retired at age 26, closing a chapter marked by unselfish contributions to a contending franchise rather than individual stardom.

Accolades

At Duquesne, Davis led the Dukes in both scoring and rebounding during his standout junior year, averaging 19.2 points and 9.5 boards, a testament to his all-around dominance that prompted his early pro leap.

His crowning achievement came in 1985 with induction into the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute in his Pennsylvania hometown where he first dazzled crowds at Monaca High.

Davis also etched personal milestones, like a 16-rebound explosion against the Kansas City Kings in 1974 and a seven-assist outing versus the Portland Trail Blazers, showcasing his versatility.