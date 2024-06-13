Tonya Harding Siblings: A Look at the Tragic Loss of Chris Davison

Tonya Harding is an American former figure skater, retired boxer, and reality television personality.

She spent much of her early life training, eventually dropping out of high school to focus on her skating career.

Harding won the 1989 Skate America competition and was the 1991 and 1994 U.S. champion, as well as the 1991 World silver medalist.

In 1994, she became embroiled in controversy when her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, orchestrated an attack on her fellow U.S. skating rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Harding accepted a plea bargain and was banned from competitive figure skating for life.

She later competed as a professional boxer and appeared on reality TV shows such as Dancing with the Stars and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.

Harding’s life has been the subject of numerous books, films, and documentaries, including the 2017 biographical sports mockumentary I, Tonya, in which Margot Robbie portrayed her.

Siblings

Harding had a half-brother named Chris Davison.

Tragically, Chris’s life was cut short when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in 1986, at the age of 15.

This event had a profound impact on Tonya, who was only 16 years old at the time.

The loss of her half-brother was a devastating blow, and it contributed to the emotional turmoil and instability that characterized her early life.

The death of Chris also had significant repercussions for Tonya’s skating career. Her mother, LaVona, was deeply affected by the loss and struggled to cope with the grief.

This led to increased tension and conflict within the family, which ultimately affected Tonya’s training and performance on the ice.

Career

Harding’s career has been marked by significant controversy and a variety of professions.

She was a competitive figure skater, winning the 1989 Skate America competition and the 1991 and 1994 U.S. Championships.

She was also the 1991 World silver medalist, but her career was cut short due to her involvement in the infamous attack on fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994.

After leaving competitive figure skating, Harding turned to professional boxing, winning three fights and losing three.

However, her boxing career was cut short due to health issues. She also worked odd jobs such as painting houses, working for a construction company, and building decks.

Harding has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Boxing, and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.

She worked as an announcer for TruTV and has been featured in various documentaries and news programs.

Harding optioned her story for $1,500 and received a portion of the profits from the Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya.

The film, which starred Robbie as Harding, was a critical and commercial success, further cementing Harding’s place in popular culture.

Throughout her career, Harding has been open about her struggles and controversies, using her platform to share her story and connect with fans.

Awards and accolades

Harding has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

In figure skating, she achieved several notable results, including a sixth-place finish at the 1986 U.S. Figure Skating Association (USFSA) women’s championships, a bronze medal at the 1989 USFSA women’s championships and a gold medal at the 1991 USFSA women’s championships.

She also won a silver medal at the 1991 World Figure Skating championships and finished fourth at the 1992 Albertville Winter Olympics.

In addition to her figure skating achievements, Harding has also received recognition for her work in film.

The 2017 biographical sports drama I, Tonya, which starred Robbie as Harding, received widespread critical acclaim and earned several awards and nominations.

The film won the Hollywood Film Award for Best Picture and was nominated for several Sierra Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Robbie.

Allison Janney, who played Harding’s mother in the film, won several awards for her performance, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award, the San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The film was also nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Robbie and Best Supporting Actress for Janney, as well as several Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Robbie and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Janney.