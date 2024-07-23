Top 6 Twitter Video Downloaders : A guide to help you to choose best recommended downloader

How to download Twitter videos and convert Twitter videos to MP4 and MKV format?

Here is the best way to download Twitter videos by pasting URLs, and convert to any other video format within 3 steps.

How to download Twitter videos to any format?

There are some ways to download Twitter videos from the platform. Many Twitter video downloader tools allow users to easily download videos by following a few simple steps:

Copy the video URL from the Twitter post or page. Open the downloader software and paste the URL into the provided field. The software will automatically download the video from Twitter. Once downloaded, the video can be converted to other common formats. Select the desired format for the video file. Click convert to start the format-changing process. The new video in the chosen format is now ready for use on any device.

How to choose a great Twitter video downloader?

When selecting a Twitter video downloader, there are several important aspects to consider:

Compatibility

Supports downloading both public and private Twitter videos

Ability to download videos from mobile apps as well as web versions

Format Support

Can convert to common video formats like MP4, WEBM, MKV etc.

Support for choosing resolution, bitrate and other codec options

Features

Support for batch downloading multiple videos at once

Option to download audio only or video only

Integrated video trimming and editing tools

Performance

Fast download and conversion speeds

Maintains high quality with minimum size and quality loss

Resumes partial downloads in case of interruptions

Interface

Intuitive and easy-to-use interface for novice users

Organized options to find required settings quickly

Support for multiple languages

Security

Comes from a reputed developer with good reviews

Ensures downloaded files are scanned for malware

Employs secure HTTPS connection for protecting data

Top recommended downloader -Wondershare UniConverter

Wondershare UniConverter is one of the best options for its robust features and capabilities:

Key Features:

Supports over 1000 video/audio formats for smooth playback

One-click Twitter video download with URL paste

Batch conversion for multiple files simultaneously

Trimming, merging, splitting video editing tools

Integrated player to preview files before conversion

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface for all levels of users

Fast download and conversion speeds

Maintains original quality without recompression

Option to adjust resolution, bitrate, and codec

Works seamlessly on Windows and Mac

Cons:

Premium version needed for some advanced tools

Learning curves for intricate editing functions

Occasional bugs may require software updates

How to Download and Convert Twitter Videos with Wondershare UniConverter

Step 1: Download and install

Go to the official website and click the download button

Choose the setup file for Windows or Mac and run it

Complete the one-click installation process

Step 2: Add Twitter video

Launch the UniConverter application

Click “File” and select “Add Videos/Audios”

Paste the Twitter video URL in the popup window

Step 3: Select format and settings

Choose MP4, MKV, AVI etc. as the output format

Specify the destination folder and file name

Adjust video size, bitrate, audio settings as preferred

Step 4: Customize preferences

Go to “Settings” to set format preferences

Enable hardware acceleration for faster conversion

Adjust other overall application settings

Step 5: Start conversion

Return to the main interface and click “Convert”

Watch the progress bar and wait for completion

The converted file is now ready for various uses

User reviews and experiences about Wondershare UniConverter

Satisfaction:

Easy to use interface gets praised for intuitive navigation

Fast download and conversion speeds satisfy quick needs

Praiseworthy aspects:

Ability to batch convert multiple files together saves time

Wide format support helps preserve quality for any device

Clean and clear outputs match quality of original videos

Black points mentioned:

Occasional bugs and glitches reported, but minor and rare

Learning curve for complex functions like editing

Could improve acceleration for slower machines

Room for improvement:

Include more social media platform import options

Expand help center articles for detailed guidance

Build in more video/audio processing filters

Other 6 Twitter video downloader free online

1 xgifdownloader

Best for: extracting public and private videos without account

Price: Free

xgifdownloader is an effective yet straightforward online tool for extracting Twitter videos. By allowing users to paste video URLs directly into its interface, xgifdownloader provides an easy way to save Twitter clips.

Features:

Extract public and private videos Support multiple resolution qualities Download playlists Simple one-click downloading

Cons:

Contains some ads and pop-ups Only downloads in MP4 format

Verdict: xgifdownloader is ideal for those looking for a basic video downloading solution without login requirements. However, the ads could be off-putting for some.

2 iflydown

Best for: batch downloading videos

Price: Free

iflydown is a browser-based Twitter video downloader that allows users tobatch download multiple videos at once for offline viewing. It works directly in the browser window which makes the downloading process fast and convenient. Some key features include the ability to enter multiple URLs separated by commas, extract videos in HD quality, and view downloading status. However, the supported formats are limited compared to other tools.

Features:

Batch download multiple videos Fast downloading speed View downloading status Extract HD quality videos

Cons:

Only downloads in 3GP format No converting or editing options

Verdict: iflydown is good for quickly batch downloading Twitter videos in a browser. But the lack of format options limits further processing of downloaded content.

3 go2down

Best for: simple and intuitive interface

Price: Free

go2down is one of the simplest tools to download Twitter videos. It requires only pasting the video URL to get started. The user interface is clean without unnecessary features, making it very easy to use. It also supports downloading both public and private Twitter videos. However, the downside is it only downloads videos in standard definition quality which is low resolution for today’s standards.

Features:

Simple one-click downloading Support public and private videos Clean intuitive interface

Cons:

Only downloads in low SD quality No options to select resolution or format

Verdict: go2down is best for those wanting an easy downloader without many options. But the fixed low quality limits its use for modern high-definition videos.

4 Savefrom.net

Best for: reliable downloading performance

Price: Free

Savefrom.net has been around for over a decade as one of the trusted online tools to save videos and photos from various platforms. It allows downloading Twitter videos freely without redirects or ads when pasting the URL. However, it does not support downloading private videos requiring login credentials to access. The video quality tends to be high-definition when an HD version is available.

Features:

Long-standing reliable service Automatically detects HD quality Simple URL copying interface

Cons:

Cannot access private videos Limited format options

Verdict: Savefrom.net is dependable for public Twitter videos. But inability to handle private links may be a limitation.

5 twittervideomp4

Best for: easy to use interface

Price: Free

twittervideomp4 provides a very basic yet smooth user experience to download Twitter videos. It works directly in the browser by pasting the video URL. The videos are quickly downloaded in default MP4 format. However, users have limited control over settings like output quality and format. It also shows occasional popup notifications.

Features:

Smooth intuitive interface Fast default MP4 downloads browser-based usage

Cons:

No options to customize format/quality Occasional popups shown

Verdict: twittervideomp4 offers a simple downloading solution. But lack of settings may not be suitable when higher output control is needed.

6 X Video Saver

Best for: downloading HD videos

Price: Free

As the name suggests, X Video Saver focuses primarily on saving Twitter videos. It supports extracting full HD quality videos up to 1080p resolution by just inputting the URL. Other key features include a modern user interface and download speed indicator. However, it has some extra unnecessary functions like online photo editing unlike a dedicated video downloader.

Features:

Download 1080p full HD videos User-friendly modern UI Download speed indicator

Cons:

Extra unnecessary functions Limited format options

Verdict: X Video Saver is good for high quality video downloads but its additional features make it less focused than specialized downloader apps.

Comparison of the Twitter video downloader tools

Tool Platform Downsides Ratings Wondershare UniConverter Windows, Mac, Browser extension Subscription needed for advanced features 4.5/5 xgifdownloader Browser-based Contains ads 4/5 iflydown Browser-based Limited format support 3.5/5 go2down Browser-based Onlydownloads low quality 3/5 Savefrom.net Browser-based Can’t access private videos 4/5 twittervideomp4 Browser-based Limited customization 3.5/5 X Video Saver Windows, Mac Extra unnecessary features 4/5

Legal and Ethical Considerations about Twitter Video Downloading

When downloading Twitter videos, there are some important legal and ethical issues to keep in mind:

Only download public Twitter videos that you own or have permission from the creator.

Avoid mass downloading of videos from Twitter profiles that are not your own. This type of excessive scraping could be seen as a violation of the site’s terms.

Never re-upload downloaded Twitter videos to other platforms like YouTube to make money without getting consent from the original creator first. This would be considered monetizing copyrighted work without authorization.

Only download videos for personal use like watching offline. Don’t recreate Twitter pages or channels that compile videos from different profiles as this may cause legal problems.

When sharing downloaded Twitter videos, always provide appropriate credit and linking back to the original creator/page if posted publicly.

Consider deleting or not downloading videos if there are any privacy or confidentiality concerns with the captured content. Respect the privacy settings of Twitter profiles.

FAQs:

Q1. Can these tools download private Twitter videos?

Some tools like Wondershare UniConverter and xgifdownloader allow downloading private videos through pasting the video URL.

This works for private videos that are accessible through direct sharing links, but not password-protected uploads.

The downloader tools won’t be able to access private videos shared only with friends/custom audiences on your Twitter profile.

Q2. What formats can I convert Twitter videos to?

Popular format options for conversion include MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV etc for compatibility across devices.

High resolution formats like 1080p MP4 are suitable for retaining HD quality after downloading.

Lower resolution formats like 3GP are for smaller file sizes suited to phones and tablets.

Q3. Is there a limit on number of videos I can download each day?

Most Twitter video downloading tools don’t restrict download limits.

However, Twitter themselves may flag large scale automated downloading from profiles as a violation.

Q4. How do I download videos from my own Twitter profile?

Log in to your Twitter account and copy the shareable URL link of the desired video.

Paste this URL link into the video downloader of your choice to download your own uploaded videos.

Wrapping up

In conclusion, Twitter video downloaders provide convenient options to save video memories from the platform. While some online tools suffice basic needs, comprehensive software like Wondershare UniConverter offers better support through high quality downloads and format conversion capabilities.