Top 6 Twitter Video Downloaders : A guide to help you to choose best recommended downloader

How to download Twitter videos and convert Twitter videos to MP4 and MKV format?
Here is the best way to download Twitter videos by pasting URLs, and convert to any other video format within 3 steps.
How to download Twitter videos to any format?
There are some ways to download Twitter videos from the platform. Many Twitter video downloader tools allow users to easily download videos by following a few simple steps:
- Copy the video URL from the Twitter post or page.
- Open the downloader software and paste the URL into the provided field.
- The software will automatically download the video from Twitter.
- Once downloaded, the video can be converted to other common formats.
- Select the desired format for the video file.
- Click convert to start the format-changing process.
- The new video in the chosen format is now ready for use on any device.
How to choose a great Twitter video downloader?
When selecting a Twitter video downloader, there are several important aspects to consider:
Compatibility
- Supports downloading both public and private Twitter videos
- Ability to download videos from mobile apps as well as web versions
Format Support
- Can convert to common video formats like MP4, WEBM, MKV etc.
- Support for choosing resolution, bitrate and other codec options
Features
- Support for batch downloading multiple videos at once
- Option to download audio only or video only
- Integrated video trimming and editing tools
Performance
- Fast download and conversion speeds
- Maintains high quality with minimum size and quality loss
- Resumes partial downloads in case of interruptions
Interface
- Intuitive and easy-to-use interface for novice users
- Organized options to find required settings quickly
- Support for multiple languages
Security
- Comes from a reputed developer with good reviews
- Ensures downloaded files are scanned for malware
- Employs secure HTTPS connection for protecting data
Top recommended downloader -Wondershare UniConverter
Wondershare UniConverter is one of the best options for its robust features and capabilities:
Key Features:
- Supports over 1000 video/audio formats for smooth playback
- One-click Twitter video download with URL paste
- Batch conversion for multiple files simultaneously
- Trimming, merging, splitting video editing tools
- Integrated player to preview files before conversion
Pros:
- Easy-to-use interface for all levels of users
- Fast download and conversion speeds
- Maintains original quality without recompression
- Option to adjust resolution, bitrate, and codec
- Works seamlessly on Windows and Mac
Cons:
- Premium version needed for some advanced tools
- Learning curves for intricate editing functions
- Occasional bugs may require software updates
How to Download and Convert Twitter Videos with Wondershare UniConverter
Step 1: Download and install
- Go to the official website and click the download button
- Choose the setup file for Windows or Mac and run it
- Complete the one-click installation process
Step 2: Add Twitter video
- Launch the UniConverter application
- Click “File” and select “Add Videos/Audios”
- Paste the Twitter video URL in the popup window
Step 3: Select format and settings
- Choose MP4, MKV, AVI etc. as the output format
- Specify the destination folder and file name
- Adjust video size, bitrate, audio settings as preferred
Step 4: Customize preferences
- Go to “Settings” to set format preferences
- Enable hardware acceleration for faster conversion
- Adjust other overall application settings
Step 5: Start conversion
- Return to the main interface and click “Convert”
- Watch the progress bar and wait for completion
- The converted file is now ready for various uses
User reviews and experiences about Wondershare UniConverter
Satisfaction:
- Easy to use interface gets praised for intuitive navigation
- Fast download and conversion speeds satisfy quick needs
Praiseworthy aspects:
- Ability to batch convert multiple files together saves time
- Wide format support helps preserve quality for any device
- Clean and clear outputs match quality of original videos
Black points mentioned:
- Occasional bugs and glitches reported, but minor and rare
- Learning curve for complex functions like editing
- Could improve acceleration for slower machines
Room for improvement:
- Include more social media platform import options
- Expand help center articles for detailed guidance
- Build in more video/audio processing filters
Other 6 Twitter video downloader free online
1 xgifdownloader
Best for: extracting public and private videos without account
Price: Free
xgifdownloader is an effective yet straightforward online tool for extracting Twitter videos. By allowing users to paste video URLs directly into its interface, xgifdownloader provides an easy way to save Twitter clips.
Features:
- Extract public and private videos
- Support multiple resolution qualities
- Download playlists
- Simple one-click downloading
Cons:
- Contains some ads and pop-ups
- Only downloads in MP4 format
Verdict: xgifdownloader is ideal for those looking for a basic video downloading solution without login requirements. However, the ads could be off-putting for some.
2 iflydown
Best for: batch downloading videos
Price: Free
iflydown is a browser-based Twitter video downloader that allows users tobatch download multiple videos at once for offline viewing. It works directly in the browser window which makes the downloading process fast and convenient. Some key features include the ability to enter multiple URLs separated by commas, extract videos in HD quality, and view downloading status. However, the supported formats are limited compared to other tools.
Features:
- Batch download multiple videos
- Fast downloading speed
- View downloading status
- Extract HD quality videos
Cons:
- Only downloads in 3GP format
- No converting or editing options
Verdict: iflydown is good for quickly batch downloading Twitter videos in a browser. But the lack of format options limits further processing of downloaded content.
3 go2down
Best for: simple and intuitive interface
Price: Free
go2down is one of the simplest tools to download Twitter videos. It requires only pasting the video URL to get started. The user interface is clean without unnecessary features, making it very easy to use. It also supports downloading both public and private Twitter videos. However, the downside is it only downloads videos in standard definition quality which is low resolution for today’s standards.
Features:
- Simple one-click downloading
- Support public and private videos
- Clean intuitive interface
Cons:
- Only downloads in low SD quality
- No options to select resolution or format
Verdict: go2down is best for those wanting an easy downloader without many options. But the fixed low quality limits its use for modern high-definition videos.
4 Savefrom.net
Best for: reliable downloading performance
Price: Free
Savefrom.net has been around for over a decade as one of the trusted online tools to save videos and photos from various platforms. It allows downloading Twitter videos freely without redirects or ads when pasting the URL. However, it does not support downloading private videos requiring login credentials to access. The video quality tends to be high-definition when an HD version is available.
Features:
- Long-standing reliable service
- Automatically detects HD quality
- Simple URL copying interface
Cons:
- Cannot access private videos
- Limited format options
Verdict: Savefrom.net is dependable for public Twitter videos. But inability to handle private links may be a limitation.
5 twittervideomp4
Best for: easy to use interface
Price: Free
twittervideomp4 provides a very basic yet smooth user experience to download Twitter videos. It works directly in the browser by pasting the video URL. The videos are quickly downloaded in default MP4 format. However, users have limited control over settings like output quality and format. It also shows occasional popup notifications.
Features:
- Smooth intuitive interface
- Fast default MP4 downloads
- browser-based usage
Cons:
- No options to customize format/quality
- Occasional popups shown
Verdict: twittervideomp4 offers a simple downloading solution. But lack of settings may not be suitable when higher output control is needed.
6 X Video Saver
Best for: downloading HD videos
Price: Free
As the name suggests, X Video Saver focuses primarily on saving Twitter videos. It supports extracting full HD quality videos up to 1080p resolution by just inputting the URL. Other key features include a modern user interface and download speed indicator. However, it has some extra unnecessary functions like online photo editing unlike a dedicated video downloader.
Features:
- Download 1080p full HD videos
- User-friendly modern UI
- Download speed indicator
Cons:
- Extra unnecessary functions
- Limited format options
Verdict: X Video Saver is good for high quality video downloads but its additional features make it less focused than specialized downloader apps.
Comparison of the Twitter video downloader tools
|Tool
|Platform
|Downsides
|Ratings
|Wondershare UniConverter
|Windows, Mac, Browser extension
|Subscription needed for advanced features
|4.5/5
|xgifdownloader
|Browser-based
|Contains ads
|4/5
|iflydown
|Browser-based
|Limited format support
|3.5/5
|go2down
|Browser-based
|Onlydownloads low quality
|3/5
|Savefrom.net
|Browser-based
|Can’t access private videos
|4/5
|twittervideomp4
|Browser-based
|Limited customization
|3.5/5
|X Video Saver
|Windows, Mac
|Extra unnecessary features
|4/5
Legal and Ethical Considerations about Twitter Video Downloading
When downloading Twitter videos, there are some important legal and ethical issues to keep in mind:
- Only download public Twitter videos that you own or have permission from the creator.
- Avoid mass downloading of videos from Twitter profiles that are not your own. This type of excessive scraping could be seen as a violation of the site’s terms.
- Never re-upload downloaded Twitter videos to other platforms like YouTube to make money without getting consent from the original creator first. This would be considered monetizing copyrighted work without authorization.
- Only download videos for personal use like watching offline. Don’t recreate Twitter pages or channels that compile videos from different profiles as this may cause legal problems.
- When sharing downloaded Twitter videos, always provide appropriate credit and linking back to the original creator/page if posted publicly.
- Consider deleting or not downloading videos if there are any privacy or confidentiality concerns with the captured content. Respect the privacy settings of Twitter profiles.
FAQs:
Q1. Can these tools download private Twitter videos?
- Some tools like Wondershare UniConverter and xgifdownloader allow downloading private videos through pasting the video URL.
- This works for private videos that are accessible through direct sharing links, but not password-protected uploads.
- The downloader tools won’t be able to access private videos shared only with friends/custom audiences on your Twitter profile.
Q2. What formats can I convert Twitter videos to?
- Popular format options for conversion include MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV etc for compatibility across devices.
- High resolution formats like 1080p MP4 are suitable for retaining HD quality after downloading.
- Lower resolution formats like 3GP are for smaller file sizes suited to phones and tablets.
Q3. Is there a limit on number of videos I can download each day?
- Most Twitter video downloading tools don’t restrict download limits.
- However, Twitter themselves may flag large scale automated downloading from profiles as a violation.
Q4. How do I download videos from my own Twitter profile?
- Log in to your Twitter account and copy the shareable URL link of the desired video.
- Paste this URL link into the video downloader of your choice to download your own uploaded videos.
Wrapping up
In conclusion, Twitter video downloaders provide convenient options to save video memories from the platform. While some online tools suffice basic needs, comprehensive software like Wondershare UniConverter offers better support through high quality downloads and format conversion capabilities.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874