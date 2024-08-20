Top Cops at Gigiri Police Station After Escape of Kware Serial Murder Suspect 

Top police officers trooped to Gigiri police station in Nairobi after the escape of a high value suspect from custody.

Collins Jumaisi escaped alongside 12 other suspects who were being held at the station in circumstances that are under scrutiny.

The other 12 are Eritreans. They were being held there pending repatriation to their country.

Acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli, director DCI Mohamed Amin and DIG Kenya police Eliud Lagat arrived at the station and went to meetings.

The team inspected where the suspects escaped.

The officers also talked to the officers who were on duty and checked on the cells where the suspects were being held.

Three officers who were on duty were grilled and are set to be interdicted as part of the probe into the incident.

Jumaisi was among 13 suspects who escaped from the police station. They apparently cut a wire mesh at the station cells and scaled before they used a window behind the station cells.

Police came to know of what happened as they woke up the suspects in custody for morning tea. They had escaped at about 3 am.

Jumaisi admitted to killing a total of 42 women. He denied the charges in court.

Jumaisi and two others had been presented before Makadara courts to Principal Magistrate Irine Gichobi last week where the prosecution sought the court to allow them to detain the three accused persons for 21 days.

After submissions from both parties, the court ruled that Jumaisi, who is the main suspect, be detained at the Gigiri Police Station for seven more days.