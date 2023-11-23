Top KCPE Candidate Scores 428 Marks

This year’s best-performing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate scored 428 marks out of 500.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu on Thursday said that only 8,525 candidates scored above 400 marks.

“400 to 500 mark the number was 8,525 candidates which translates to a percentage of 0.60,” he said.

According to the CS, 352,782 candidates scored between 300 to 399 marks, which translates to 24.29%

“200 to 299 marks, the candidates who were in that category were 658,278, which was 48.49%,” he said.

Some 383,025 candidates scored between 100 to 199 marks, while 2,060 scored between 0 to 99 marks.

Overall, 51.3 per cent of this year’s class comprised male candidates while females made up 48.7 per cent.

“Female candidates performed slightly better than their male counterparts in English language, Kiswahili and Kenya Sign Language while the male candidates performed slightly better than their female counterparts in Maths and Science,” CS Machogu said.

“There were 9,354 candidates who never did the examination and we have given them the opportunity to come and do the exam in January.”

KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere announced that candidates who had registered for the exams but failed to sit will be sit special exams in 30 days.

“The council shall organize for KCPE candidates who had registered but were unable to sit their exams, to do so after 30 days,” he said.

Form 1 placement will be completed by the end of December 2023.