    Topher Grace Net Worth And Salary

    Topher Grace, an American actor known for his role in “That ’70s Show,” has accumulated an estimated net worth of $14 million through his successful career in film and television. From his early beginnings to his recent projects, Grace has proven himself as a versatile and talented actor with a knack for bringing characters to life on screen.

    Date of Birth July 12, 1978
    Place of Birth New York City
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Voice Actor

    Early Life

    Christopher John Grace, born on July 12, 1978, in New York City, grew up in Connecticut alongside his sister. His early connections with actress Kate Bosworth and babysitter Chloe Sevigny hinted at his future in the entertainment industry. At the age of 20, Grace landed the role of Eric Forman in “That ’70s Show,” which catapulted him to fame and served as the launching pad for his career.

    Topher Grace Career

    Grace’s transition from television to film was seamless, marked by standout performances in acclaimed projects. His role in the 2000 film “Traffic” showcased his acting prowess and set the stage for a series of successes. Notable roles in films like “Mona Lisa Smile,” “Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!,” and “Good Company” solidified his status as a sought-after actor with range and depth.

    Following his departure from “That ’70s Show,” Grace ventured into blockbuster territory with a pivotal role as Eddie Brock (Venom) in “Spider-Man 3.” Despite mixed reviews, his performance demonstrated his ability to tackle complex characters and command the screen. Grace’s filmography continued to expand with diverse roles in projects such as “Interstellar,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “American Ultra,” showcasing his versatility and commitment to his craft.

    Personal Life

    Off-screen, Grace’s personal life has been marked by milestones such as his engagement to actress Ashley Hinshaw in 2015, followed by their marriage in 2016. The couple shares a growing family, with the birth of their first child in 2017 and the anticipation of their second child in 2020.

    Also Read: What Is Tom Felton Net Worth?

    In addition to his flourishing career, Grace has made strategic investments in real estate, building a significant portfolio over the years. From the sale of properties in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park and New York City’s West Village to the acquisition of a ranch in Studio City and a sprawling estate in La Cañada Flintridge, Grace’s real estate ventures reflect his savvy financial acumen and penchant for luxury living.

    Topher Grace net worth is $14 million.

