Tottenham Star Dominic Solanke On Honeymoon In Kenya’s Maasai Mara After Historic Week

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is honeymooning in Kenya’s iconic Maasai Mara Game Reserve following a historic week in both his football career and personal life.

Solanke, who played a key role in helping Tottenham lift the Europa League title with a win over Manchester United, tied the knot with his partner Erica Raimondi on June 17 in a romantic ceremony near Lake Como, Italy. The couple is now enjoying the serene beauty of the Maasai Mara, one of the most popular safari destinations in the world.

The couple has been sharing their joy online, with Solanke posting a photo captioned “Mr. & Mrs. Solanke, forever and always,” while Erica expressed her excitement about their honeymoon in Kenya.

Just days earlier, Solanke had been in Bilbao celebrating Tottenham’s major victory, capping off a season in which he scored 16 goals and assisted eight times in all competitions.

Now in Kenya, the newlyweds are soaking in the wildlife and scenic landscapes of the Maasai Mara, famous for its sweeping savannahs, lions, elephants, and the annual wildebeest migration. Solanke was spotted in several TikTok videos enjoying the safari experience.

“Kenya has always been on my bucket list,” Solanke reportedly said, adding that celebrating his wedding and football success in such a beautiful location made it all the more special.