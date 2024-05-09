With a net worth of $60 million, Tracey Edmonds stands as a prominent figure in the realms of entertainment and entrepreneurship. As the founder and CEO of the Edmonds Entertainment Group, Edmonds has made significant contributions to the industry through her production endeavors and diverse business ventures.

Tracey Edmonds Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth February 18, 1967 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Television Producer, Film Producer, Businessperson

Tracey Edmonds Career

Born Tracey Elaine McQuarn on February 18, 1967, in Los Angeles, California, Edmonds embarked on her journey to success with a degree in Psychobiology from Stanford University. While her initial professional endeavors were in mortgage and real estate, Edmonds soon transitioned to the entertainment sector, founding her own company, Edmonds Entertainment Group.

Edmonds’ entrepreneurial vision bore fruit with the production of the acclaimed film “Soul Food,” marking the beginning of a string of successful projects under her leadership. From “Light It Up” to “Good Luck Chuck” and “Jumping the Broom,” Edmonds Entertainment Group has consistently delivered quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Edmonds’ keen eye for talent has also played a pivotal role in launching the careers of notable actors such as Rosario Dawson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Mekhi Phifer, further solidifying her reputation as a tastemaker in the industry.

Personal Life

Edmonds’ personal life has been subject to public scrutiny, particularly her marriages to music mogul Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and actor Eddie Murphy. Her relationship with Babyface garnered attention not only for their union but also for the high-profile divorce settlement, which reportedly amounted to a significant portion of Babyface’s net worth, making it one of the most expensive celebrity divorces to date.

Following her divorce from Babyface, Edmonds’ romantic journey continued with former pro-football player Deion Sanders, with whom she shared a decade-long relationship. However, the pair confirmed their breakup in December 2023, marking the end of an era in Edmonds’ personal life.

Real Estate

Beyond her professional pursuits, Edmonds has also made strategic investments in real estate, showcasing her acumen in wealth management and property development. Notably, Edmonds acquired a luxurious home in Beverly Hills, previously owned by rock star John Fogerty, during her marriage to Babyface. Despite their subsequent divorce, Edmonds retained ownership of the property, eventually listing it for sale in 2020. With a keen understanding of market dynamics, Edmonds successfully sold the property in 2021, further augmenting her financial portfolio.

Tracey Edmonds Net Worth

Tracey Edmonds net worth is $60 million. He is American television producer, film producer, and businessperson.