Tragedy as Traffic Cop is Killed Along Kiambu Road

Tragedy struck a family and police when a traffic police officer was killed in a road accident at the Kiambu Road/Northern Bypass junction in Kiambu County.

Witnesses and police said Constable Kelvin Korir was busy at the said junction on Saturday, evening when a speeding car being driven by a car wash attendant hit him and dragged his body before sandwiching it with another one in front of it.

Witnesses said the four-wheel drive Toyota Prado car was moving at high speed from Nairobi direction when it hit Korir at about 6.30 pm.

This led to serious head injuries that caused his death at the scene.

A crowd gathered at the scene before police arrived to move the body to the mortuary.

Police said the driver was arrested and detained at the Kiambu police cells ahead of his arraignment.

Police said he did not have a driving license at the time of his arrest. The vehicle was detained for inspection. The driver claimed his brakes failed leading to the accident.

There has been an increase in fatal road accidents amid campaigns to address the menace.

More than 3,000 people are killed annually in road accidents while others remain with serious injuries.

