Tragedy as 4 family members are burnt to death in Nyamira village

Police are investigating an incident surrounding the death of four family members in Matongo village, Nyamokoroto sub-location in Masaba North, Nyamira County.

The four — a husband, his wife, their daughter, and a three-month-old grandchild — died after a night inferno consumed their house.

The remains lay at the crime scene on Friday August 22 as police were recording statements from witnesses.

The motive of the killings was linked to a bodaboda Sacco loan that the family owed an agency in the area.

The incident happened in Egesagane village, police said

Police said the house was partially burnt in the incident but left the four family members dead. They were identified as Rodrick Makini Angwenyi, 57, Jackline Bochaberi, 57, Mary Ann Makini, 23, and Bruce Taylor aged three months.

Two girls who are twins and aged 17 escaped without injuries.

They were sleeping in an adjacent kitchen house.

A minor aged 12 also managed to escape through a window with slight burns in the ear. She was admitted to a local hospital.

A note from the company that lend the family the funds was found in the house and is under analysis as part of the probe into the incident.

Police said bottles containing petrol fluid were recovered at the scene.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending an investigation.

Police said they are investigating both murder and arson.

Officials from the company that lent the family funds for the bodaboda are among persons of interest in the saga.

Neighbors said the lenders of the funds that the family used to buy the bodaboda has been visiting the home for refunds in vain.

Police are investigating the issue.

Such cases are common in the area and have been linked to land tussles and witchcraft claims.