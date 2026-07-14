Tragedy as Grade nine students dies after fall from roof at CITAM, Ngong

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations launched investigations into the death of a Grade 9 student at CITAM Schools Ngong after she reportedly fell from the rooftop of a school building on Monday morning.

She was rushed to Karen Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident was reported to Ngong Police Station, with the school confirming it is cooperating fully with investigators as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

CITAM Schools said it will provide professional counselling and pastoral support to the bereaved family, learners and staff affected by the tragedy, while urging members of the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information that could interfere with the ongoing investigations.

The circumstances surrounding the student’s death remain under investigation, with police expected to determine the events that led to the fatal fall.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, the school said the tragedy involved a Grade 9 student who fell from the rooftop.

Following the fall, the school responded immediately with the Head of School and members of staff securing urgent medical assistance.

“We experienced a serious incident involving a Grade 9 student who fell from the rooftop. The Head of School and our staff acted immediately to ensure she received urgent medical attention,” the statement read.

According to the school, the student was taken to Karen Hospital after consultations with her parents but was sadly declared dead upon arrival.

“Upon consultation with her parents, the student was rushed to Karen Hospital. Regrettably, we must inform you that she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital,” the statement added.

CITAM Schools Ngong described the student’s death as a heartbreaking loss for the entire school community and conveyed its sympathies to those mourning her.

“This is a devastating loss for our school community, and our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the parents, family, friends and classmates of our beloved student,” the statement further read.

And a 52-year-old mason was killed after a church wall collapsed during a construction project in Ikutha Sub-County, Kitui County.

The deceased, Onesmus Makau Mutua, was working on the roof of a new building for the God Voice of His People Church when the tragedy occurred on Monday evening.

According to police, the wall of the church under construction suddenly gave way, causing the mason to fall from the roof before he was struck by falling stones and debris. He died at the scene.

Two other construction workers, identified as Benard Kisangau and Charles Kiratia, sustained minor injuries in the collapse.

Police officers who visited the scene found the deceased with multiple injuries consistent with being hit by falling debris after the wall collapsed.

The injured workers were taken to Mutomo Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Mutomo Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal construction accident, including the cause of the wall collapse.