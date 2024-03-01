Tragedy as Man is Killed by Train in Nakuru

Police are investigating the discovery of a body on a railway line in Nakuru.

The body was on Wednesday morning found lying on the railway line after the man had been crushed at an unknown time, police said.

This was a few hours after the incident happened on February 28.

Police officers visited the scene and established the unidentified man was run over by a train. The body was moved to the Nakuru Annex morgue awaiting identification and postmortem. Such accidents are common on the Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu route. Some are linked to suicide, police say.

Meanwhile, three suspects were lynched by mobs separately in Nairobi.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to be surrendered for processing and prosecution.

The first incident happened in Kawangware Muslim area where a man aged about 22 was stoned to death for being a suspected criminal.

Another incident happened in Jamhuri area along Ngong Road where a mob killed a 25-year-old after he was accused of stealing.

In Kayole, another man aged 25 was stoned to death by a mob on suspicion of being a thief.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police term mob lynching murder and warn those involved in the same of dire consequences when arrested.