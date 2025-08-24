Tragedy as palm wine tapper dies after falling from tree in Kilifi village

A 35-year-old man died after falling from a palm tree in Konjora village, Kilifi County.

The incident happened on Saturday August 23 at about noon as Farisa Fahan Fondo climbed a palm tree to tap palm wine.

He slid and fell to the ground dying instantly, police said.

His body was found lying under the tree long after the accident. Police said they found a jerrican and a knife he was using in the mission next to the body.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Pipeline area, Nairobi, a man was fatally hit by a passenger train in an incident.

The incident happened on Saturday evening as the Nairobi-Embakasi train was ferrying passengers from the city.

On reaching the Kware area, it hit one Suma Ndavi, 47 killing him. He is said to have been walking on the railway line without due care and noticing the train was approaching.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures, police said.

And a herder was shot and killed and another wounded in an attack by gunmen in Alale area, West Pokot County.

The gang escaped without stealing any livestock in the Saturday evening drama, police said.

The teenage boy aged 14 was shot in the head and killed while his 13-year-old colleague was injured in the chest and admitted to a local hospital.

The incident happened as the two were grazing goats in the Morita area, police said adding the gunmen escaped the scene later.

A hunt on the gang is ongoing amid fears of retaliation from the locals. The body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

The area is among those under the Operation Maliza Uhalifu to address cases of cattle rustling.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Saturday OMU has recorded remarkable success in silencing guns and restoring peace in the Kerio Valley region.

“Building on this momentum, we are intensifying interventions geared towards deepening cohesion, fostering reconciliation, and pacifying the region further for sustainable development,” he said.