Tragedy as two men drown in river while swimming in Meru

Two men aged 22 drowned in a river as they ventured for a swimming expedition in Ndaredare, Buuri, Meru County.

Police said the incident happened on August 21 afternoon as the victims Caleb Mutua and Dennis Gitonga ventured into the water in Ndaredare River.

The efforts to retrieve the bodies were on Thursday thwarted by lack of divers, police said.

The divers were contacted for the mission that was scheduled to take place on Friday August 22.

Elsewhere in Tigania’s Kalitheria, Meru County, a 43-year-old woman collapsed and died outside a rental house.

The woman identified as Miriam Mwende had traveled from Makueni together with her 18-year-old daughter who was joining Meru University when she fell sick in a bus.

She on Wednesday night bought pain killers after complaining of pain in the legs and heartburn, police said.

It was not until Thursday morning when she collapsed at the entrance of a short stay room they had taken. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident disrupted the planned joining of college by the daughter as she went into mourning and was joined by few colleagues from the university.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, police said.

Meanwhile, a woman died after being involved in an accident near Radisson Blu Hotel in Upper Hill area, Nairobi.

She was identified as Huda Hamid, 36. Her three and half-year-old son escaped unhurt in the Thursday morning incident, police and witnesses said.

Witnesses said the woman was driving a Nissan Juke car from the Kenyatta National Hospital direction towards Bunyala Road when she lost control and hit a pavement before the car rolled.

Hamid sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to KNH where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her family was later contacted to pick up the stranded and uninjured boy.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The accident was among fatal ones reported on Thursday that claimed five lives. The victims included two drivers, a pedestrian, a rider and a pedal cyclist.

Police said 14 other victims were seriously injured in the accidents. They are admitted in separate hospitals.