Tragedy as Two Young Brothers Drown in Makongeni

A family is mourning after their two sons drowned in a pool of water in Makongeni area, Nairobi.

The victims were aged 13 and 11 and were pupils at Mukuru Outreach Kenya Academy in the city.

The incident happened Wednesday evening as the grade seven and five pupils respectively played in a pool of water, police and witnesses said.

Their younger brother aged six who was with them survived the tragedy.

Witnesses and police said the three were playing around a pool of dam when the two accidentally slipped and drowned.

On noticing the incident, the younger brother ran to his home, about a kilometer away and reported the same.

The body of one of the boys was Wednesday retrieved from the water while the efforts to get the second one ran into the night.

The mission resumed Thursday morning.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei termed the incident tragic and attributed it to the ongoing rains.

“Parents should be careful all the time. We have received many such drowning incidents which is sickening,” he said.

Most rivers and water dams in estates are full of water because of the ongoing rains, officials say.

The meteorological department has warned the rains will continue to be experienced in the country for next weeks and asked for caution.