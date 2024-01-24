A military transport plane, identified as a Russian Ilyushin-76, met a tragic fate in the southern Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine. The incident resulted in the unfortunate demise of at least 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, as reported by Russia’s Ministry of Defence. Additionally, it is said that nine individuals were on board, including a crew of six, but the details remain unverified independently.

Sources suggest that the downing of the Il-76 may have been orchestrated by Ukrainian forces, as per reports from Kyiv. According to Ukraine’s general staff, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, the plane was allegedly transporting missiles destined for Russia’s S-300 air defence systems, with no mention of the prisoners of war.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov acknowledged an “incident” but refrained from providing further details. Social media footage captured the tragic moment when the plane plummeted, followed by a devastating explosion near the village of Yablonovo, situated 70km (44 miles) to the north-east of Belgorod, around 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT).

Also Read: US Conducts Precision Strikes in Iraq Targeting Iran-Backed Militia Bases

Ria Novosti reported that the Ukrainian prisoners were “en route to the Belgorod region for exchange,” though this information remains unconfirmed. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the Kremlin’s awareness of the crash but declined to delve into specifics.

This unfortunate event highlights the escalating tensions in the region, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.