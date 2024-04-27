Trump Lawyer Tries To Undermine Credibility Of Enquirer Publisher At Trial

Donald Trump’s lawyer sought on Friday to undermine the credibility of a former tabloid publisher who testified at the former president’s criminal trial about his paper’s efforts to bury news that could have damaged Trump’s 2016 White House bid.

In a second day of cross-examination, Trump lawyer Emil Bove sought to highlight discrepancies in the testimony of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who has described working with Trump’s campaign to suppress allegations of adultery at a time when the then-presidential candidate was facing multiple accusations of sexual misbehaviour.