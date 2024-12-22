Trump Picks Apprentice Producer Mark Burnett as UK Envoy

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed British TV executive Mark Burnett, who produced him on The Apprentice, as his special envoy to the UK.

Trump said it was his “great honour” to pick his former colleague for the role, which is separate to the position of US ambassador to the UK.

“Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges,” he added.

Burnett said in a statement: “I am truly honoured to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.”

He created The Apprentice and produced it along with a range of other reality TV programmes, winning 13 Emmy Awards.

“With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

The president-elect, who takes office next month, has already picked billionaire donor Warren Stephens as his ambassador to the UK. While Stephens’s nomination requires confirmation by the US Senate, Burnett’s role needs no such approval.

Burnett, 64, was raised in Essex and served as a paratrooper in the Army before emigrating to the US in 1982, when he was 22.

He went on to work for MGM and became known as a significant figure in reality television.

In addition to creating and producing The Apprentice, Burnett created formats such as Survivor and Shark Tank – the US version of Dragon’s Den.

He helped propel Trump, a real estate developer, to new heights of fame as he starred in The Apprentice from 2008-15.

Burnett became president of MGM Television in December 2015, but stood aside in 2022 when Amazon acquired the studio.

He had a role in planning Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Burnett told the BBC in 2010 that Trump was “fearless” and “a big, strong tough guy”.

“He is a very, very down-to-earth normal guy and he’s a really, really loyal friend and, as I’ve seen him with many other people, not the kind of enemy you would want,” said Burnett.

Trump’s first run for the presidency as Republican nominee in 2016 was plunged into crisis as tapes emerged of him telling Access Hollywood presenter Billy Bush that “you can do anything” to women “when you’re a star”.

Burnett released a statement at the time denying he was a supporter of Trump.

“Further, my wife and I reject the hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign,” he said. Burnett is married to Londonderry-born actress Roma Downey.

Another former producer of The Apprentice subsequently claimed that Trump had been heard making “far worse” remarks in recordings from the show.

But Burnett rejected calls to release all outtakes of Trump, saying he was unable to do so and citing “various contractual and legal requirements”.

