Trump safe after ‘gunshots in his vicinity,’ campaign says

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed in a statement Sunday that he is safe after gunshots were fired in his vicinity.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Steven Cheung, Communications for the Trump Campaign said in a statement.

The New York Post is reporting two people exchanged fire outside the golf course.

Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/FwRfrO3v6y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2024

Glad President Trump is safe and thankful for the quick action of Secret Service personnel to thwart this apparent second assassination attempt. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 15, 2024

It did not provide further details.

The Secret Service has also said Mr Trump is safe, and that the agency is investigating.

Mr Trump was injured in an assassination attempt on 13 July.

By Agencies