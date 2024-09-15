Close Menu
    Trump safe after ‘gunshots in his vicinity,’ campaign says

    Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh
    Former President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed in a statement Sunday that he is safe after gunshots were fired in his vicinity.

    “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Steven Cheung, Communications for the Trump Campaign said in a statement.

    The New York Post is reporting two people exchanged fire outside the golf course.

    It did not provide further details.

    The Secret Service has also said Mr Trump is safe, and that the agency is investigating.

    Mr Trump was injured in an assassination attempt on 13 July.

