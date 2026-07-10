Trump swaps planes during flying visit to the UK

US President Donald Trump stopped off at RAF Mildenhall to swap planes on his way home from this week’s Nato summit in Turkey.

He was returning from Ankara on Wednesday when he made the Air Force One switch in Suffolk before resuming his journey on a new plane recently given to him by the Qatari government.

Trump had flown from Turkey on an older plane “for old time’s sake”, with reporters asked to keep their window blinds drawn during the flight.

The president said that request was probably because of “sleazebags over here”, in an apparent reference to Iran.

Asked if he was aware of credible threats to the plane, Trump said: “I have a threat all the time. I’m number one on their list.”

Posting on Truth Social, he said the plane waiting for him at Mildenhall was there so members of the military could see it.

“To honor our brave men and women of the Military, we are sending the brand new, and truly spectacular, Air Force One to Mildenhall Air Force Base, in the United Kingdom, to give them a chance to tour the Aircraft,” he wrote.

RAF Mildenhall celebrated the visit on its social media, saying it had been “a memorable moment for Team Mildenhall”.

Posting images of the event, it wrote: “Airmen, families and base personnel gathered at RAF Mildenhall for the opportunity to view the new presidential aircraft and take part in a special moment for the base.

“The event recognized the Airmen and families who support Team Mildenhall’s mission every day.”

By BBC News