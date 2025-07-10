Trump taps Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to be interim NASA chief

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is tapping Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to serve as interim administrator of NASA, a move the president said reflects the growing importance of space in national priorities.

“I am pleased to announce that I am directing our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to be Interim Administrator of NASA,” Trump posted to Truth Social. ”He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time.”

The president praised Duffy’s performance at the Department of Transportation, calling his tenure “TREMENDOUS,” and sharing his work on air traffic control modernization and infrastructure revival. “Rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again,” Trump wrote.

Duffy, a former congressman from Wisconsin and longtime Trump ally, accepted the role enthusiastically. ”

Honored to accept this mission. Time to take over space. Let’s launch.” he wrote on X.

Duffy replaces Janet Petro, who has served as acting NASA administrator since January.

Trump withdrew Jared Isaacman’s nomination for the role in May.

Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut and longtime associate of Elon Musk, was nominated by Trump in December 2024 but faced mounting scrutiny over ties to Musk and SpaceX, which some officials viewed as a conflict of interest.

According to The Associated Press, Trump said the decision to pull Isaacman’s name came after a “thorough review of prior associations” and growing concern over “corporate entanglements.”NASA has increasingly factored into the Trump administration’s national defense, innovation, and economic agenda. Trump has long emphasized the strategic importance of space, launching the Space Force during his first term.

