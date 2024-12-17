TSC Announces Over 8,700 Teacher Vacancies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 19,000 senior administrative positions and 8,707 vacancies to replace teachers who have exited the service through natural attrition.

In an advertisement published in MyGov, TSC stated that the available positions include Chief Principals, Senior Principals, Principals, Deputy Principals, Senior Lecturers, Senior Masters, Senior Headteachers (special schools), Headteachers, Deputy Headteachers, and Senior Teachers.

“The Teachers Service Commission is declaring 8,707 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition, i.e., 5,862 posts for primary schools, 21 posts for junior schools, and 2,824 posts for secondary schools,” the notice read.

The commission clarified that these positions will be on permanent and pensionable terms.

TSC has advertised 44 positions for Chief Principals (T-scale 15), requiring candidates to have served as Senior Principals (T-scale 14) for at least three years, with strong leadership skills demonstrated through mentoring and supervision. Similarly, three vacancies for Chief Principals in Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) are available, with the same eligibility criteria.

For Senior Principal roles in regular secondary schools, 126 positions are up for grabs. Applicants must have held positions as Principals or Deputy Principals I (T-scale 13) for at least three years.

Additionally, 652 posts are open for Principals (T-scale 13), where candidates must have served as Deputy Principals II or Senior Masters I (T-scale 12) for no less than six months. Teachers who had previously applied for similar roles are encouraged to reapply.

At the Teacher Training College level, three vacancies for Deputy Principal (T-scale 13) have been advertised. Eligible candidates must have served as Deputy Principal II, Senior Master I, or Senior Lecturer I (T-scale 12) for a minimum of six months.

TSC is also recruiting 786 Deputy Principals II (T-scale 12) for post-primary institutions. Applicants must have served as Deputy Principals III or Senior Masters II (T-scale 11) for at least six months.

In primary schools, 3,653 positions for Deputy Head Teacher II are available. Applicants must have served as Senior Teacher I (T-scale 8) for no less than six months. Teachers who applied under a previous advertisement (reference number 4/2024) are encouraged to reapply.

For post-primary institutions, 1,408 positions for Deputy Principal III (T-scale 11) have been announced. Other vacancies include 13 posts for Senior Lecturer I, 32 for Senior Lecturer TTC, 1,987 for Senior Master III, 61 for Senior Lecturer III TTC, and 184 for Secondary Teacher I.

President William Ruto recently affirmed that the government will recruit 20,000 teachers this month as part of efforts to address teacher shortages across the country.