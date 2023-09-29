Tupac Shakur: Man Arrested In Connection With Rapper’s Murder In 1996

Las Vegas police Friday arrested a man in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly three decades ago.

The hip-hop legend was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. The identity of his killer is still a mystery.

On Friday morning Las Vegas police arrested a man over his death, according to sources speaking to AP news agency.

Shakur was only 25 when he died.

He died on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light.

In a separate report, ABC News cited a senior law official confirming a suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder of Shakur and that charges would be announced on Friday afternoon.

The case remained cold for decades, before an apparent break over the summer. Police conducted a night time search of a Las Vegas-area home in July in connection with the Tupac murder investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident early Friday morning while on a walk near his home where the search occurred, the official said.

The development comes after Las Vegas police in July searched an alleged gang member’s home for evidence over Shakur’s death.

Magazine articles about Tupac and his death were among items seized by police from the Henderson home during the search, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. The search warrant listed a “copy of ‘Vibe magazine’ on Tupac” among the items seized.

Nearly 13 hours of body camera footage in the search were released in response to a public records request by ABC News. The video has been redacted — it goes black and silent — when SWAT team members are on private property, but otherwise shows the raid taking place and the homeowner — Duane Keith Davis, known as Keffe D or Keefy D — talking to police outside of his home.

Also Read: Former Kenyan Presidential Candidate In Australia Sentenced To Prison For Manslaughter Of Son

The death of Tupac Shakur, one of the most acclaimed in hip-hop, has inspired several documentaries.

Shakur, whose stage name was stylised as 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991.

He sold more than 75 million records worldwide, enjoying chart success with hits including California Love, All Eyez On Me and Changes.

In June this year the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

By Agencies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...