Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar Apologizes For Supporting Controversial Finance Bill 2024

Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar has apologized for voting in favor of the Finance Bill 2024.

The controversial bill sparked widespread public outcry over claims of overtaxation and led to protests nationwide.

President William Ruto formally wrote to Parliament on Wednesday, proposing the withdrawal of the controversial bill. His memorandum, drawn up shortly after he announced the decision, cited the widespread protests as the reason for his action.

“In exercise of the powers conferred to me by Article 115(1)(b) of the Constitution, and having reservations on the content of the Bill in its entirety, I decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024, and refer the bill for reconsideration by the National Assembly with the recommendation for deletion of the clauses thereof,” the memorandum reads.

This means the bill is now withdrawn, and it can only be reinstated by a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament (233 out of 349 MPs).

The decision came after President Ruto met with a group of MPs at State House following the protests against the proposed taxes.

“I will not sign the bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn. I have agreed with these MPs that this becomes our collective decision.”

Namuar expressed gratitude for the president’s decision to return the bill to Parliament.

“And if there is a way we went wrong, those of us who voted yes, we ask for forgiveness,” he pleaded.