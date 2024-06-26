Ruto Formally Asks Mps To Delete The Entire Finance Bill 2024

President William Ruto Wednesday formally wrote to Parliament proposing to delete the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto, in the memorandum drawn shortly after he announced the withdrawal, has cited widespread protests against the bill.

“In exercise of the powers conferred to me by Article 115(1)(b) of the Constitution, and having reservations on the content of the Bill in its entirety, I decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024, and refer the bill for reconsideration by the National Assembly with the recommendation for deletion of the clauses thereof,” the memorandum reads.

This means the bill stands withdrawn and the decision can only be overturned by two thirds of the 349 MPs (233).

The move came after he had met a group of MPs at State House following protests opposed to the proposed taxes.

“I will not sign the bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn. I have agreed with these MPs that this becomes our collective decision.”

“I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner. Consequently, having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the finance bill of 2024, I will decline to assent to the bill,” he said.

There is a debate on how the deletion of the Bill will be done.