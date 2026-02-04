Turkana Residents Call for Fair Benefits From Oil

Residents of Turkana County have urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Energy to implement strong safeguards to ensure that oil extracted from the region directly benefits local communities.

During a meeting with members of the Turkana County Assembly, leaders raised concerns over the proceeds from the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS) conducted by Tullow Oil between 2018 and 2019. The Members of County Assembly (MCAs) said communities living near oil drilling sites, as well as the wider Turkana population, did not benefit from the sale of oil, despite being custodians of the land. They stressed that Turkana, historically marginalized, should not face further economic injustices.

Similar concerns were raised during a public baraza at Ekalees Centre in Lodwar, where residents demanded transparency and accountability in managing crude oil revenues. In a memorandum presented by the Council of Elders, the community called for the public release of the EOPS report and proper mechanisms to ensure local residents gain from what they described as their God-given wealth.

The concerns come as the government, led by Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, moves to commercialize oil extraction in Turkana. In a statement to the Business Daily, Wandayi explained that the 2018-2019 pilot was not a commercial venture but a technical exercise to test systems, gather data, and reduce risks ahead of full-scale oil development.

Residents also urged the government to strengthen security in the region, citing long-standing conflicts between Turkana and Pokot communities. They emphasized the need for local employment opportunities—both skilled and unskilled—across all stages of oil exploration.

The committee’s co-chairs, Oburu Oginga and David Gikaria, supported the calls, stressing that host communities must benefit meaningfully from oil extraction.

“It is time we embrace this opportunity and ensure our God-given resources are fully exploited for the benefit of the community and Kenyans at large,” said Oburu.

Gikaria added that oil production could boost Kenya’s economy by strengthening foreign exchange reserves.