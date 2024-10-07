Twista, the Chicago-born rapper known for his rapid-fire delivery, has a net worth of approximately $1 million. Over the course of his career, Twista made a name for himself with his chopper-style rapping, even earning a Guinness World Record for being the fastest English-speaking rapper at one point. With a career spanning three decades, Twista has released numerous hit albums, including Adrenaline Rush, Kamikaze, Category F5, and Dark Horse. He’s also been a key figure in the Chicago hip-hop scene, both as a solo artist and as part of the group Speedknot Mobstaz.

Twista Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth November 27, 1973 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Carl Mitchell on November 27, 1973, in Chicago, Illinois, Twista grew up in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He began rapping at the young age of 12, quickly developing a unique and rapid delivery that set him apart from his peers. This signature style would later propel him into the limelight as one of the most distinctive voices in hip-hop.

Solo Studio Albums

Twista released his debut studio album, Runnin’ Off at da Mouth, in 1992, under the moniker Tung Twista. It was around this time that he earned the title of the fastest English-speaking rapper, able to pronounce 598 syllables in just 55 seconds. His second album, Resurrection (1994), was only released in Chicago due to marketing issues, but his third album, Adrenaline Rush (1997), brought him mainstream recognition. The album featured his first charting single, Get It Wet, and marked his rise in the rap world.

Also Read: Trevor Bauer’s Net Worth: Career, Earnings, And Controversies

Twista’s biggest commercial breakthrough came in 2004 with his fourth studio album, Kamikaze. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and its lead single, Slow Jamz, featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, also topped the charts. Additional hits from the album included Overnight Celebrity and So Sexy, solidifying Twista’s place in mainstream hip-hop.

Later Albums

Following the success of Kamikaze, Twista released The Day After in 2005, featuring hits like Girl Tonite (with Trey Songz) and Hit the Floor (featuring Pitbull). He continued to release successful projects, including Adrenaline Rush 2007 (2007), Category F5 (2008), and The Perfect Storm (2010). His eighth studio album, Dark Horse, arrived in 2014. While his mainstream popularity has waned, Twista has remained active in the music industry, releasing mixtapes like Crook County and Summer 96 in recent years.

Collaborations and Group Projects

Twista is also known for his prolific collaborations, particularly with Chicago producer The Legendary Traxster. Together, they crafted many of Twista’s hit singles and albums. Twista was also featured on Do or Die’s breakout hit Po Pimp in 1996, further elevating his profile.

In 1998, Twista formed the hip-hop group Speedknot Mobstaz with fellow Chicago rappers, and the group released Mobstability with production by The Legendary Traxster. A sequel album, Mobstability II: Nation Business, followed in 2008. Twista also worked with various artists throughout his career, including Memphis Bleek, Monica, Lady Gaga, and Lil Reese.

Record Label Ventures

In addition to his music career, Twista has ventured into the business side of hip-hop, founding the record label Legit Ballin’ in the late 1990s. Through the label, Twista released several compilation albums, such as Legit Ballin’ Vol. 2: Street Scriptures. In 2008, he launched another label, Get Money Gang Entertainment, further expanding his influence in the music industry.

Other Appearances

Twista’s impact has extended beyond music. In 2010, he was the subject of the documentary Mr. Immortality: The Life and Times of Twista, which delved into his life and career. He also appeared on ABC’s reboot of To Tell the Truth and served as a judge on Netflix’s rap competition series Rhythm + Flow, showcasing his enduring presence in the entertainment world.

Personal Life

In 1991, Twista married Rashida, and the couple had a daughter named Aaliyah. However, they separated in 1996 and finalized their divorce in 1999. After the divorce, Twista faced legal battles over child support and hidden assets, adding personal challenges to his career.

Twista Net Worth

Twista net worth is $1 million.