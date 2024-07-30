Top 10 Twitter to MP4 Converter Apps for Android/iOS

Downloading Twitter videos is now straightforward with capable downloader apps. Whether you love saving funny videos from your feed or backing up story posts from friends, a dedicated app makes the process quick and easy. This article reviews the top 10 best Twitter to MP4 Converter apps available for Android and iOS devices.

5 Twitter to MP4 Converter Apps for Android

Moreover, Android users have plenty of great native options for saving Twitter videos to their devices. Here are five of the highest-rated and most full-featured Twitter to MP4 Converter apps exclusively for Android phones and tablets.

1 twittervideomp4 for Android (Our Top Pick)

First up is twittervideomp4, our top pick for the best overall Twitter to MP4 Converter app for Android. With over 10 million downloads, twittervideomp4 supports downloading not only standard Twitter videos but also reels, stories, and other restricted content. The intuitive interface allows downloading a video with just one tap. Users appreciate its fast speeds and how it preserves quality during conversion. Video formats like MP4, FLV, and others are supported. Additionally, twittervideomp4 can automatically retrieve captions and descriptions to save with the video file. It’s a versatile app that gets the job done seamlessly without extra steps.

Features:

Supports formats: MP4, FLV, MOV, WEBM

One-tap downloading

Automated caption and description extraction

Continued/resumed downloads

Visit: https://twittervideomp4.com/

2 xgifdownloader (For Android)

As one of the longest running Android video downloaders, xgifdownloader has built an impressively granular feature set. The app features intelligent detection that quickly finds shareable videos throughout the Twitter feed and profiles. Users can preview files before saving them in resolution profiles ranging from 360p to full 1080p depending on connectivity and device specs. For planning future grabs, xgifdownloader offers a download schedule with reminders and priority settings. Its responsive interface also provides real-time progress updates for management and monitoring ongoing operations.

Features:

Integrated video player

Scheduling/auto downloads

Multi-format support (MP4, MOV)

Continued paused downloads

Visit: https://xgifdownloader.com/

3 go2down (For Android)

go2down is specifically focused on capturing Twitter videos in high quality. When downloading, it analyzes the source video to pick the best resolution and format for maximum quality preservation. Supported formats include MP4, WEBM and M4V. Some key features include a download queue for scheduling multiple videos, continuing paused downloads, and resume capability. Users appreciate how it optimizes storage space by removing unnecessary FB app data from the saved files. go2down prioritizes high definition grabs with minimal steps needed from the user.

Features:

Analyzes files for best quality

Pause/resume capability

Intuitive queue system

Minimize file sizes

4 iflydown (For Android)

For lightning-quick single downloads on the go, check out iflydown. This streamlined app wastes no time getting Twitter videos off the platform. With iflydown, browse Twitter normally, tap a video to copy the link, open the app and paste to immediately start downloading. It supports formats like MP4 and generally completed downloads in seconds rather than minutes like some competitors. The simple and efficient interface is ideal when you need to grab a video fast without frills. Storage space optimizations and quality presets aren’t included like with fuller-featured options though.

Features:

Extreme speed priority

MP4 format support

Intuitive URL paste interface

5 Video Downloader for Twitter (For Android)

Rounding out our top five is Video Downloader for Twitter. This app provides a familiar interface for discovering and saving videos similar to using the Twitter app. Simply browse your feed or profiles within the app to view thumbnails, descriptions and other metadata before downloading files in MP4 format. It can also save songs played in stories. Some handy functions include continuing interrupted downloads, accessing your Twitter login to sync contacts/friends, and scheduling video downloads. Video Downloader for Twitter offers full compatibility without leaving the app.

Features:

Native Twitter-style experience

Preview video details

Schedule downloads

Multi-selection

Here is the table with Pros, Cons and Price details for each app:

App Pros Cons Price twittervideomp4 – Full featured functionality – Quality preservation tools – Intuitive interface – Learning curve for new users – Free version available – Premium subscription $4.99/month xgifdownloader – Scheduling/automation tools – Resolution options – Intelligent detection – Data usage on cellular – Free version with ads – Premium subscription $2.99/month go2down – Analyzes files for best quality – Pause/resume downloads – File size optimizations – Basic interface – Free version available – Premium subscription $3.99/month iflydown – Extremely fast downloads – Simple URL paste workflow – Few features – Free/No in-app purchases Video Downloader for Twitter – Native Twitter experience – Preview metadata – Schedule downloads – Limited resolution options – Free version with ads – Premium subscription $1.99/month

In summary, while some free editions contain ads or less functionality, all the apps in this overview provide premium subscription options unlocked by either one-time or monthly recurring payments. These unlock extended features, customization and support to enhance the downloading experience. Most affordable options range between $1-5 per month depending on the specific app’s feature set and upgrades.

3 Twitter to MP4 Converter Apps for iPhone

For iPhone users, here are three excellent native Twitter to MP4 Converter options available on the App Store.

6 ssstwitter.rip (For iPhone)

Kicking off our recommendations for iOS is ssstwitter.rip. This feature-rich app works across Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more social platforms. Users can discover content playing within the app interface or paste URLs to immediately start downloads. ssstwitter.rip supportsFormats like MP4, MOV and WEBM along with standard and high resolutions. Additional perks include scheduled and auto downloads, continuing stopped grabs, and previewing clips. An integrated player lets users watch saved videos seamlessly. Overall ssstwitter.rip is one of the most full-featured all-in-one social video saver apps on iPhone.

Features:

Supports multiple social networks

High resolution up to 4K

Scheduling and continued transfers

Integrated player

7 FileMaster (For iPhone)

FileMaster is another powerful all-around file manager and social video downloader for Apple devices. It indexes content playing natively within popular apps without needing URL inputs. Capabilities include continuing paused operations, integrated playback, resolution options up to 4K, downloading multiple items simultaneously and zipping files. Social platforms beyond Twitter like YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat are also accessible. FileMaster streamlines the process of preserving videos across devices in one simple package.

Features:

Supports YouTube, Snapchat and many more

ZIP folder support

Transfer multiple items simultaneously

4K resolution output

8 twittervid.net (For iPhone)

Lastly for iPhone owners, we recommend trying twittervid.net. This free downloader focuses solely on grabbing Twitter content privately without accessing accounts. To use it, simply copy Twitter video URLs, open the app and paste to start downloads. twittervid.net saves files in all standard formats while providing fast speeds even over mobile data networks. The sleek interface remains clutter-free so you can quickly grab what you need without distractions. It’s a great lightweight option for direct Twitter video downloads on iOS.

Features:

Connectivity optimized speeds

No Twitter login required

MP4 format videos

Streamlined private downloading

App Pros Cons Price ssstwitter.rip – Multiple network support – High resolution quality – Automation tools – Large app size – Free version with ads – Premium subscription $4.99/month FileMaster – Massive feature set – Bulk operations – Third-party integrations – Steep learning curve – Free version available – Premium subscription $9.99/year twittervid.net – Private downloads – Fast speeds – Simple interface – Limited to Twitter – Basic features – Free/No in-app purchases

In closing, while twittervid.net excels for speedy private downloads on a budget, robust options like ssstwitter.rip and FileMaster provide premium all-in-one solutions through affordable subscriptions unlocking extended functionality.

2 Online Twitter to MP4 Converter Apps for Android & iPhone

In addition to native mobile apps, online downloader tools are another convenient option for both Android and iOS users to save Twitter videos across any device with a browser.

9 twittervideomp4 online tool (Online Tool for Android & iPhone)

One popular web-based downloader is twittervideomp4 online tool. This simple site works across devices by having users input Twitter video URLs in the provided field then click save. It supports formats like MP4, MOV, MP3 and WEBM. As an online service, twittervideomp4 online tool allows downloading videos from any browser without installing additional programs. However, it lacks some of the frills found in dedicated apps such as native discovery, resolutions or playlists. But for quick one-off Twitter video grabs on any system, twittervideomp4 online tool fulfills the basic need efficiently.

Features:

Browser-based, no downloads needed

Supports MP4, WEBM, MOV

Optimized server-side extraction

Simple URL paste workflow

10 twittervideodown.com (Online Tool for Android & iPhone)

Last and certainly not least is twittervideodown.com, an exceptional free online Twitter to MP4 Converter utilized by millions. It offers high quality MP4 format downloads at speeds optimized for each video source. Key features include detection of private posts, stories, reels and more Twitter content types. Users can copy URLs straight from the app or discover videos within the accessible site interface. FDown also provides help centers, tutorials and updates its technology regularly to guarantee top performance extracting videos. Overall it strikes an ideal balance of comprehensive access and seamless usability across all devices through any browser.

Features:

Browser-based discovery interface

Supports reels, stories, private videos

Fast MP4 downloads

Maintains metadata

Regular updates

App Pros Cons Price twittervideomp4 online tool – Ultra portable – Simplistic interface – Few download options – No native discovery – Completely free twittervideodown.com – Full Twitter access – High quality MP4 – Intuitive UI – Relies on internet – No mobile apps – Completely free

In summary, while both services are free to use, twittervideodown.com provides a far richer experience through its full-featured browser interface at the cost of always requiring an online connection unlike dedicated downloader apps.

Final Words

In conclusion, these 10 best Twitter to MP4 Converter apps for Android and iOS provide versatile solutions for preserving videos from the platform locally. Whether your preference is fully-loaded dedicated mobile programs or lightweight online tools, high quality options exist. We recommend experimenting with a few to see which interface and functions align best with your needs and habits. And as always, be mindful that downloading copyrighted material without permission could pose legal issues. With the right downloader, you can backup Twitter videos conveniently and compliantly.