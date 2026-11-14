Two arrested after bodyguard’s pistol stolen during political clashes in Bungoma

Police arrested two suspects following an incident in which a prison officer’s firearm was stolen during clashes between rival political groups at a burial ceremony in Bumula, Bungoma County.

The incident occurred on November 13, at around 4pm during the burial of the late James Otunguli at Khelelа Primary School.

The firearm, a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, belonged to a prison officer attached to Kitale Main Prison and serving as a bodyguard to former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga.

The officer had accompanied the former legislator to the burial when two rival political groups reportedly clashed.

During the confrontation, a group of young men allegedly assaulted the officer and took advantage of the commotion to snatch his firearm.

The violence escalated as the former MP’s convoy attempted to retreat to safety, with members of the rival group reportedly pelting the vehicles with stones.

Four vehicles were damaged during the confrontation, including two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Mitsubishi Mirage and a Toyota Vitz.

The vehicles sustained damage to their bumpers, doors and windscreens, with some suffering dents and broken glass.

The injured officer was rushed to Hopkins Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the assault.

Police said two suspects had been arrested as efforts continued to recover the stolen firearm and ammunition and apprehend other individuals involved in the incident.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the clashes and theft of the firearm are ongoing.