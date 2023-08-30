Two Arrested After Burning Church Structure in Lamu in Land Dispute

Two suspects were arrested over arson claims on a church structure in Bobo area, Hindi, Lamu County.

The incident has been linked to a land dispute in the area where the structure lay. Police said the pastor in charge of Revelation Ministry Church reported it had been razed to the ground on August 28 in the morning.

A team that visited the scene was informed the owner of the church made of makuti had been told to vacate the land in May this year in a dispute over the land.

This built tension between the church owners and the land owners. It was not until last Sunday that it boiled to chaos leading to the arson.

Police later arrested the owner of the land and another suspect they said helped him to burn the structure as part of their probe into the arson.

The incident sparked another round of fears from locals who mistook it for a terror related attack. Police say they are looking for more suspects into the incident.

Two weeks ago, up to ten houses were burnt down in the area in terror related incident. The terrorists also attacked and killed two people on Lamu-Witu highway.

More security personnel have been sent to the area to trace and apprehend the terror suspects behind the incidents.

Another team is pursuing local cells that are hiding behind terror activities to attack people perceived non locals, police said. The area remains a hotspot of terror activities.

