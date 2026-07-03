Two Arrested Along Thika-Garissa Highway With Sh6 Million in Suspected Counterfeit Notes

Two suspects have been arrested after police intercepted a vehicle transporting suspected counterfeit currency with a face value of Sh6 million along the Thika-Garissa Highway.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, identified as John Safari Mbiti and Erick Njuguna Wambui, were arrested by a multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Kanyonyoo.

The duo was travelling in a black Toyota Vitz from Thika towards Kithimani when officers stopped the vehicle for a routine inspection.

During a thorough search, officers recovered a white carrier bag containing four tightly wrapped bundles concealed beneath layers of khaki paper, aluminium foil and clear tape.

Upon opening the packages, officers discovered counterfeit Sh1,000 notes neatly arranged into four bundles with a combined face value of Sh6 million.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were transporting the fake currency to Wamunyu in Kitui County, where it was to be handed over to an accomplice for further processing to resemble genuine banknotes before being circulated.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they were booked together with the recovered counterfeit currency. They are currently being processed pending their arraignment in court.

The DCI noted that counterfeit currency poses a serious threat to the economy by undermining public confidence in financial transactions and exposing unsuspecting members of the public to financial losses.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling criminal networks involved in currency counterfeiting and other forms of economic crime.