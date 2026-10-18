Two Arrested as Detectives Recover 493 Rolls of Bhang in Kibwezi

Detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) have arrested two suspects and recovered a consignment of cannabis in Kibwezi, Makueni County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed a tip-off that led officers to raid a residential house suspected of being used as a narcotics storage and distribution centre.

The suspects were identified as Abdulatif Mohamed and Oscar Muema Nduku.

During the search, detectives recovered 493 rolls of bhang, two brown envelopes and a carrier bag containing cannabis.

Officers also seized two weighing scales, Rizla papers and other items suspected to have been used to handle and package the drugs. Cash believed to be proceeds of crime was also recovered.

The suspects remain in custody as they undergo processing ahead of arraignment in court, while the recovered items have been secured as exhibits.