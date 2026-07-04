Two Arrested as Police Seize 123 Drums of Suspected Illicit Ethanol in Namanga

Two suspects have been arrested after police intercepted a major consignment of suspected illicit ethanol during an early morning operation in Namanga Town, Kajiado County.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Oloililai Sub-County intercepted a white-and-green Scania lorry along Orland Hospital Road on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Following a thorough search of the vehicle, officers recovered 123 drums containing suspected illicit ethanol. The driver of the lorry was arrested at the scene.

Police said officers later stopped a black Toyota Crown saloon car that had been closely trailing the lorry. Investigations linked the driver of the saloon car to both the lorry and the seized cargo, leading to his arrest.

The two suspects are being held in police custody as investigations continue.

The recovered lorry, the Toyota Crown and the suspected illicit ethanol have been secured as exhibits.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved in the operation for their vigilance and professionalism, reaffirming its commitment to combating illegal trade and ensuring those involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.