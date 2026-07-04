Two Arrested in Bungoma Over Suspected Stolen Phone and Hacking Syndicate

Two suspects have been arrested in Bungoma County following investigations into mobile phone theft and cyber-enabled crimes linked to an alleged phone theft and hacking syndicate.

In a statement, the National Police Service said the arrests followed weeks of investigations that culminated in a raid at the suspects’ shop in Kimilili Town.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two suspects are part of a wider criminal network involved in the theft, reprogramming and illegal resale of stolen mobile phones within Bungoma County.

During the operation, officers recovered 73 mobile phones believed to have been stolen from members of the public. Police also seized equipment suspected to have been used to reprogram, or “flash,” the stolen devices.

The suspects are being held in police custody pending their arraignment in court, while investigators continue pursuing other members of the suspected criminal network.

Police have appealed to members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing information that could help identify and arrest suspects involved in criminal or suspicious activities.